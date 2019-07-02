South Tyneside Festival at Bents Park: What's on and when Gabrielle and Marti Pellow will perform
The sun is shining, the weather is heating up and the summer holidays are just around the corner.
And in South Tyneside, that means only one thing – it’s almost time for the summer festival to kick off!
Live music will fill the town as families from across the borough head into South Shields to take part in the festivities.
The festival is officially starting on Saturday, July 6 with a space-themed carnival parade for the whole family, where there will be dancing, costumes and creatures of all kinds.
Here’s what’s to come after this weekend’s festival parade.
Free concerts at Bents Park
The Sunday gigs at Bents Park are a huge highlight in the festival calendar; a great way to enjoy the outdoors with the family.
Launching on Sunday, July 14 they will run over four consecutive weekends ending on August 4.
The headliners are Marti Pellow, the Lightning Seeds and Phats & Small, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward, and Gabrielle, plus support.
The concerts are free, but guests can upgrade to priority tickets for £6.
The gates will open each week at 12.45pm for free entry, with bag searches in place.
Families are welcome to bring their own food and drink or enjoy the vendors on site.
Brass bands at the Amphitheatre
Relax and enjoy the sounds of brass as you look out onto the seafront.
Local brass bands will assemble at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre every Sunday throughout June to September, except 7 July, for free performances between 2pm and 4pm.
Proms in the Park
Enjoy a classical music performance at Bents Park on Sunday, July 7. South Tyneside Orchestra and Sarah Fenwick will showcase their talents at Proms in the Park alongside the Choirmaster Group between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.
Kids Fun-Fest
Enjoy free fun, games and activities featuring a host of amazing performers and entertainers at the Amphitheatre on August 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22 between 2pm and 4pm.
Music in South Marine Park
See some of the best bands take on your favourite tunes. Events take place every Saturday from 2pm and 4pm, between July 27 and September 7 – except August 24.