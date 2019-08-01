South Tyneside Festival: Everything you need to know about Gabrielle at Bents Park
It’s been a great summer of live music in South Shields so far, and the fun is set to continue on Sunday, August 4.
This weekend marks the last of four free concerts in Bents Park as part of this year’s South Tyneside Summer Festival.
Headlined by Marti Pellow, The Lightning Seeds, Phats & Small, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward, the first three concerts have drawn thousands into the town for a fantastic day of free entertainment.
If you’re planning on rounding off your weekend with another live performance, this is what you need to know.
Who is headling the final summer concert?
The gig on Sunday, August 4 is being headlined by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Gabrielle, famous for her hits Dreams, Out of Reach and Rise.
She will be supported by Lee Gray, a South Shields-born musician, teenage performer Chloe Rose and funk soul band Groovetrain.
BBC Newcastle’s Lisa Shaw will act as compere for the day.
What time is it on?
The gates will open at around midday for priority plus ticket holders and then at 12.45pm for free entry, for which no tickets are needed.
Music will start between 1.45pm and 2pm, running until around 4.30pm.
The park will then close to the public at 5pm.
How can I get there?
Families attending the concert are reminded to plan their journeys in advance due to the popularity of the event.
There are a number of bus stops located adjacent to Bents Park on Sea Road, while Metro passengers will be able to get their first look at South Shields’ new transport interchange as it opens for its first day of service.
Services between South Shields and the rest of the Metro network are planned to operate normally.
Where do I park?
There are a number of car parks adjacent to Bents Park on the town’s seafront, as well as an overspill area on the Dragon Playing Fields, next to Sandhaven Holiday Park.
South Tyneside Council is recommending that visitors park in the town centre and take the 10-minute walk to Bents Park instead.
Free parking is available at Winchester Street car park, and the former Central Library car park.