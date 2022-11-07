Sparkling display at South Shields coast as fireworks spectacular returns for Bonfire weekend
Families from across South Tyneside and beyond enjoyed a dazzling display of fireworks to round off Bonfire weekend in style.
The free display returned to South Shields seafront on Sunday, November 6 – and it was eyes to the skies as the fireworks brought a splash of colour and sparkle to a cold autumn evening by the coast. As spectators of all ages enjoyed the glittering show, there were plenty of people reaching for the camera to capture the memories.
Re-live the night in style with some fantastic photographs taken by Gazette readers.
