Now THAT's a show! A fantastic picture from the South Shields fireworks display on November 6. Picture: SJP Photography.

Sparkling display at South Shields coast as fireworks spectacular returns for Bonfire weekend

Families from across South Tyneside and beyond enjoyed a dazzling display of fireworks to round off Bonfire weekend in style.

By Debra Fox
2 hours ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 2:50pm

The free display returned to South Shields seafront on Sunday, November 6 – and it was eyes to the skies as the fireworks brought a splash of colour and sparkle to a cold autumn evening by the coast. As spectators of all ages enjoyed the glittering show, there were plenty of people reaching for the camera to capture the memories.

Re-live the night in style with some fantastic photographs taken by Gazette readers.

1. Enjoying the fun

Families watch the dazzling fireworks display in South Shields. Picture: Ian Richardson.

Photo: Ian Richardson

2. Golden

Gold dust lights up the sky in South Tyneside over Bonfire weekend. Picture: Sarah Hague.

Photo: Sarah Hague

3. So striking

There were colours aplenty at Sunday's fireworks display. Picture: Glen Liddle.

Photo: Glen Liddle

4. Shining bright

A multi-coloured banger to help the fireworks evening go off in style. Picture: Charlie Pearson.

Photo: Charlie Pearson

