Streaker stops play during England's World Cup cricket clash with New Zealand at Durham
This is the moment a streaker stopped play during a crucial point of England’s vital World Cup cricket clash with New Zealand at Durham today.
New Zealand, chasing 306 to defeat their hosts, were struggling on 145-6 when the intruder – clad in only a green hat – made his appearance.
He ran towards the Kiwi batsmen and performed cartwheels before he was eventually restrained by security.
Even then he managed to escape his captors as they marched him towards the boundary and ran back towards the wicket before he was stopped again.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Already toiling at Durham County Cricket Club’s Chester-le-Street stadium, New Zealand eventually lost by 119 runs as England qualified for the tournament’s semi-finals.
As for the fate of the streaker – whose antics drew cheers from the 19,000 crowd - both the club and Durham Police could not be contacted for comment.