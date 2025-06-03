Sunderland cycling group Seaburn Retros take on 'Ride to the Salon' challenge in memory of Jen Deighton

The fundraising ride will be in memory of Jen Deighton while raising vital funds for St Benedict's Hospice.

A Sunderland-based cycling group is set to take on a special fundraising challenge in memory of a dear friend.

Seaburn Retros were devastated in January this year to lose one of their dearest friends and fellow cyclist, Jen Deighton, to incurable stomach cancer.

Jen loved her weekly adventures with the group amid their annual challenges across the country, and she was also a keen runner, and is sadly missed by the Seaburn Retros, as well as her fellow runners at the Sunderland Strollers.

Jen was the founder and owner of Jen Deighton Hairdressing, on Sea Road, Fulwell.

The Seaburn Retros will be taking on the fundraising challenge in memory of Jen Deighton under the stars from Brampton in Cumbria to Seaburn.

The salon staff struggled on how to move forward, but the business is continuing to thrive in difficult circumstances.

As a result, her friends within the Seaburn Retros are looking to raise funds for St Benedict’s Hospice, where Jen spent her last three weeks before sadly passing away.

The Retros are an inclusive bunch of like minded cyclists who love to pedal, chat, drink coffee, eat cake and go on adventures.

They usually meet up on Sunday mornings and cycle around the North East at a friendly pace.

Jen Deighton with a club mate in their Seaburn Retros cycling kit.

Seaburn Retros’ leader Neil Travis, a close friend of Jen, and Sarah Briggs came up with the idea of a night ride cycling challenge called ‘Ride to the Salon’ in honour of Jen.

Approximately 20 Seaburn Retros, and friends of the group, will take part in a 70-mile challenge from Brampton, near Carlisle, to Seaburn, to see the sunrise and take a moment of reflection on Jen’s life, and then on to her salon for breakfast.

The night ride will start at sunset in Brampton and will be timed to finish at sunrise in Seaburn.

The challenge is taking place on Saturday, August 2, and the group is raising valuable funds for the hospice in the city.

Jen Deighton, leading from the front and doing what she loved, cycling.

St Benedict’s provided free care, advice and support for family and friends of Jen.

She had a life limiting illness and their experience, professionalism, both clinical and volunteer teams were committed to providing her with the highest level of care.

More than £1,000 has already been raised for Jen’s cause, but the Seaburn Retros cycling group and friends would love to raise more funds to help one of the best caring establishments in Sunderland.

There is a Just Giving page set up for anyone wanting to contribute to this cause and can be found at www.justgiving.com/page/seaburn-retros

Describing the ‘Ride to the Salon’ challenge, Neil Travis said: “I’ve done this before and it’s amazing to cycle under the stars.

"Jen will be up there encouraging us on and we hope to raise valuable funds for such an amazing cause.”

Jen’s close friend Sarah added: “Our clients from the salon are right behind us.

"I really love an adventure and I’ve never done anything like this before, so I’m really looking forward to it with Jen in my thoughts all the way.”