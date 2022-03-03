More than 200 people turned out to support the South Shields F.C Foundation (SSFC) who were raising funds to improve facilities at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare.

The match kicked off at 7am, starting with the foundations under 8’s team, working through age groups and finishing at midnight with Kevin Phillips and the South Shields F.C first team, raising a total of £4500.

Plans for the money include adding a maisonette floor above the current boxing gym, giving the facility an extra room for a number of activities.

South Shields FC Foundation Manager, Steve Camm

Steve Camm, South Shields FC Foundation Manager, said: “As prices steadily increased throughout the pandemic, it became obvious that we weren’t going to be able to afford to deliver our plans.

“But in a show of true community spirit, South Shields has come together to help make it happen. I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of South Shields football fans and the local community. To have more than 200 people give up their time, some of them late into the night, shows just how important the Foundation is to the area.

“I’m amazed with the response we’ve had. There’s still a lot of work to be done and more money to be raised if we are to achieve all of our ambitions for the enhancements and extension of the building, but we are off to a flying start.”

Steve Camm outside the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare building

The SSFC Foundation is a registered charity who co-design and deliver services and activities within the local community to contribute to people’s health and well-being.

Steve added: “In the last year, the Foundation has engaged with more than 2,000 people and delivered more than £5million in social impact. Our projects are aimed at addressing social issues the area faces including employability, social isolation, physical and mental health, and preventing youngsters getting caught up in crime.”

The foundation is still taking donations with the aim of reaching £5000. These can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/south-shields-fc-foundation-february-fundraise

Youngsters taking part in the 17 hour football match for SSFC Foundation

