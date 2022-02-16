South Shields Surf School on the look out for volunteers to help with big plans for 2022

South Shields Surf School aims to deliver sessions suitable to people of all ages and abilities from their post at Sandhaven Beach.

And with big plans for the year, they are looking for more volunteers to help deliver sessions.

Nick Jones, who runs South Shields Surf school, said surfing and spending time in ocean can pose many physical and mental health benefits which the surf school are keen for people to experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Surf School

As well as assisting with sessions volunteers can also join in group surf after sessions or before, and all kit can be provided for people who do not have their own.

Nick said even those who do not have any surfing experience can become volunteers, as instructors will take care of that side of things.

Volunteers can expect to receive full training to help them improve their surfing and knowledge of being in the water.

Nick said people will also need a positive attitude, be confident in the water, and have a love for making a difference in people's lives.

Nick Jones from South Shields Surf School.

Nick said: “This year we're running more projects than ever and will be rolling out programmes and surf sessions for young people special educational needs, and with social, emotional and mental health needs as well as surf sessions for people with physical disabilities.

"These projects improve our participants mental and physical well-being and they can only run and only work with help and support of amazing volunteers and mentors.

“As a volunteer you will help assist some truly inspiring people get in the water and get some stoke, you also get to meet like minded people.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer can email Nick at [email protected]

South Shields Surf School is Surfing England Accredited and has an Adventure Activities Licensing Authority (AALA) license.

As well as lessons and hire, Nick and the team also arrange other activities, including beach cleans to help protect wildlife and the environment and keep the coastline tidy for everyone to enjoy.

Visit https://www.southshieldsurf.co.uk/ for more information about the school

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.