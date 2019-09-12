The South Shields dad is flying the flag for our town on the national stage – and we know he’s got what it takes to go the whole way.

So with little more than a week to go until the Strictly live shows begin, we are launching our Vote Chris campaign, calling on the public to get behind one of our own!

Fans up and down the country watched on Saturday as Chris, 33, was paired up with Strictly’s longest-serving female professional and World Mambo champion Karen Hauer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the hard work has gotten underway for the pair this week, as funny man Chris gets his first real taste of Strictly’s gruelling training schedule.

Posting on social media, Chris told his followers he couldn’t wait to get started – but added that he thought fiery Karen might “make me taste blood”.

Whatever the couple bring to the floor, we’re expecting character, clapping and plenty of chortles!

When will I next see Chris and the other celebrities on the TV?

The Shields Gazette is backing comedian Chris Ramsey in Strictly Come Dancing.

The first of Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows is on Saturday, September 21 - but we may catch a glimpse of the celebs in action before then.

Strictly’s weekday spin-off show It Takes Two starts on September 23.

Hosted by Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neale, the programme gives viewers a closer look at all things Strictly, including how the celebs are getting on in training and what to expect from the weekend’s action.

Chris Ramsey's official contestant picture for the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

How can I support the Vote Chris campaign?

That’s easy - send us your messages of good luck and support on social media!

You can also tag us in pictures on Facebook and Twitter of you showing your support for Chris and Karen, whether that’s with a poster, a banner or your own Strictly Saturday night viewing party.

Don’t forget to use #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey in your messages and we will share the best.

Chris Ramsey with presenter Tess Daly and pro dancer Karen Clifton during the return of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.