The outstanding entries in the running as shortlist revealed for Best of South Tyneside Awards
The shortlist for the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2019 has finally been revealed.
Judges have drawn up this year’s shortlist of incredible entries who will now go on to the grand finale on Thursday, September 19.
Those listed are the sporting champions, community groups and unsung heroes, who are just one step away from achieving the accolades in the Gazette’s annual competition.
And judges faced with the tough task of narrowing down the entries all agreed that the standard of entries was as high as ever, with some categories receiving a record number of nominations.
Ray Spencer, executive director at the Customs House, South Shields, will be the compere for what promises to be a fantastic occasion.
And as always, all of the shortlisted contenders in the Young Performer of the Year section will get to entertain the audience at the finale before the winner is announced.
There is much more besides in a year which has revealed some amazing achievements by the people and groups of South Tyneside.
The finale for 2019 promises to be a fantastic occasion. We can look forward to it with the backing of a string of fantastic sponsors.
This year, we have the support of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, and Warmseal.
We thank them all for their invaluable backing.
We will get to find out who this year’s winners are when the grand finale is held at the Roker Hotel.
The Gazette will have a media team at the event to bring you full coverage of the evening.
Then, there will be a supplement with more interviews and photographs of the event and that will appear in the Shields Gazette the week after the finale.
THE SHORTLIST
Role Model Of the Year
Chris Thompson
Becca Anderson
Jean Charlton
Alexandra Turner-Davis
Business of the Year
Cafe 42
Goldies Independent Music Hub & Coffee House
Your Choice Funerals
Master Debonair
Greener South Tyneside
Daniel Rowell
Litter and Laugh Walk
Friends of West Park Jarrow
Bonita Nesbitt
Child of Achievement
Team Oli
Ana Munoz Saiz
Nathan Tully
Grace Townsley
Fundraiser of the Year
League of Friends of South Tyneside Hospital
Tony Carlisle
Ann Walsh
Entrepreneur of the Year
Rebecca Riley
Angela Harrison
Kevin Johnston
Sporting Excellence
St Josephs Catholic Academy U 13 Girls Football Team
Boldon Girls U 13 Football Team
Jarrovian Jaguars
Matthew Clayton
Community Champions
Lee Tiffin
Bright Futures
Student of the Year
Mahrin Ahmed
Sukorno Asad
Lauryn Waters
Community Group
Primrose Parks Alliance
The KAYAKS
South Shields Versus Arthritis Group
Hebburn Helps
Williby Roc’s CIC
Holder House CIC
Child of Courage
Kayleigh Brennan
Evie-Mai Davis
Chloe and Nathan Curry
Drew Broderick
Oliver Mckenna
Lacey Mae Davidson
Hannah Rogers
Young Performer
Daniel James Curry
Headrush
Charlotte Leigh Harwood
Lily Cooke