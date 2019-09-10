The outstanding entries in the running as shortlist revealed for Best of South Tyneside Awards

The shortlist for the Best of South Tyneside Awards 2019 has finally been revealed.

By Sophie Brownson
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 11:45
The Best of South Tyneside Awards 2018 at the Roker Hotel.

Judges have drawn up this year’s shortlist of incredible entries who will now go on to the grand finale on Thursday, September 19.

Those listed are the sporting champions, community groups and unsung heroes, who are just one step away from achieving the accolades in the Gazette’s annual competition.

And judges faced with the tough task of narrowing down the entries all agreed that the standard of entries was as high as ever, with some categories receiving a record number of nominations.

The sponsors of the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Ray Spencer, executive director at the Customs House, South Shields, will be the compere for what promises to be a fantastic occasion.

And as always, all of the shortlisted contenders in the Young Performer of the Year section will get to entertain the audience at the finale before the winner is announced.

There is much more besides in a year which has revealed some amazing achievements by the people and groups of South Tyneside.

The finale for 2019 promises to be a fantastic occasion. We can look forward to it with the backing of a string of fantastic sponsors.

This year, we have the support of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, and Warmseal.

We thank them all for their invaluable backing.

We will get to find out who this year’s winners are when the grand finale is held at the Roker Hotel.

The Gazette will have a media team at the event to bring you full coverage of the evening.

Then, there will be a supplement with more interviews and photographs of the event and that will appear in the Shields Gazette the week after the finale.

THE SHORTLIST

Role Model Of the Year

Chris Thompson

Becca Anderson

Jean Charlton

Alexandra Turner-Davis

Business of the Year

Cafe 42

Goldies Independent Music Hub & Coffee House

Your Choice Funerals

Master Debonair

Greener South Tyneside

Daniel Rowell

Litter and Laugh Walk

Friends of West Park Jarrow

Bonita Nesbitt

Child of Achievement

Team Oli

Ana Munoz Saiz

Nathan Tully

Grace Townsley

Fundraiser of the Year

League of Friends of South Tyneside Hospital

Tony Carlisle

Ann Walsh

Entrepreneur of the Year

Rebecca Riley

Angela Harrison

Kevin Johnston

Sporting Excellence

St Josephs Catholic Academy U 13 Girls Football Team

Boldon Girls U 13 Football Team

Jarrovian Jaguars

Matthew Clayton

Community Champions

Lee Tiffin

Bright Futures

Student of the Year

Mahrin Ahmed

Sukorno Asad

Lauryn Waters

Community Group

Primrose Parks Alliance

The KAYAKS

South Shields Versus Arthritis Group

Hebburn Helps

Williby Roc’s CIC

Holder House CIC

Child of Courage

Kayleigh Brennan

Evie-Mai Davis

Chloe and Nathan Curry

Drew Broderick

Oliver Mckenna

Lacey Mae Davidson

Hannah Rogers

Young Performer

Daniel James Curry

Headrush

Charlotte Leigh Harwood

Lily Cooke