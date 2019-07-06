Thousands line streets for Summer Parade as South Tyneside Festival kicks off for 2019
South Tyneside’s summer is off to a flying start with the annual festival parade.
Thousands of people lined the streets in South Shields town centre as the annual parade got the South Tyneside Summer Festival off to an other-worldly start.
Brilliant sunshine provided the perfect backdrop as floats, dancers and walkers made their way through the town today, Saturday, July 6.
Carnival-goers from as far away as the Midlands brought a splash of stunning colour to the festivities and made the most of this year’s theme of Space Fantasy.
The parade started from South Shields Town Hall and made its way along Fowler Street and Ocean Road to the seafront to Bents Park for an afternoon of outer space-themed entertainment.
An estimated 2,000 people took part in the parade be taking part in the carnival spectacular, including a mixture of professional entertainers, community groups and local people, well many times more than that lined the route.
Entertainment for the afternoon included dancing Stormtroopers, Boogie Storm, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent; dancing slinkies from Australian theatre group, Bedlam Oz; acrobats Helioscope and Titan the Robot.
Customs House boss Ray Spencer, who compered the parade alongside BBC Newcastle’s Anna Foster, was delighted with the turn-out.
“There are 2,000 people in the parade and about 15,000 in the crowd, so we are delighted,” he said.
“It just keeps getting bigger and better every year.”
Music lovers can enjoy a classical music performance at Bents Park on Sunday, July 7 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.
Sunday, July 14, sees the return of the hugely popular Bents Park concerts, which will run over four consecutive weekends ending on August 4.
The headliners are Marti Pellow, the Lightning Seeds and Phats & Small, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward, and Gabrielle, plus support.
Local brass bands will assemble at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre every Sunday throughout June to September, except 7 July, for free performances between 2pm and 4pm.
Aan there will be free fun, games and activities featuring a host of amazing performers and entertainers at the Amphitheatre on August 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22 between 2pm and 4pm.