'Top Model' from Hebburn bidding for place in Miss Great Britain contest
Model Rachael Dawson, from Hebburn, is bidding for the beauty queen crown and hoping to make her dreams come true, by securing a place in the contest for Miss Great Britain 2019.
The 22-year-old, a Miss Durham Tees finalist, will compete for the regional title in the pageant on Thursday, July 18 at Ramside Hall, Durham. The event acts as a live qualifying heat for the national competition.
Rachael, whose day job is in retail, has been competing since 2015. She was crowned Top Model of Sunderland in 2017, and won the World Supermodel England competition in 2018.
Earning a place in the coveted Miss Great Britain contest would be a dream come true for her.
“I’m really excited about it, because the winner will go onto compete in Miss Great Britain, which is one I’ve always wanted to do,” said Rachael.
“I feel confident, but anything can happen and there’s a few experienced girls in the competition, so we’ll just have to see what happens.”
Over the last two months, as a finalist, Rachael has taken part in charity work and events appearances throughout the region, including fundraising for Heel & Toe Children’s Charity, based in Chester-le-Street, which supports young people with Cerebral Palsy and other physical disabilities.
She has so far raised £400 through her efforts, including completing the Great North 10K in Gateshead on July 7.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It is hard work, but it’s been fun, I really enjoy it,” she said.
Rachael and 10 other finalists will take part in an interview, swimwear and evening wear round on the night, to compete for the title of Miss Durham Tees, and a place in the Miss Great Britain.
For Rachael, it would mean the opportunity to vie for the national crown, and win a year's modelling contract to help her pursue her dream career.
“Modelling is definitely what I want to do in the long-term, and I feel like pageants are a step in the right direction,” she said.
“It would mean a lot to win, because taking part in Miss Great Britain is a dream for me.”
You can donate to Heel & Toe Children’s Charity, via Rachael's Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rachael-Dawson