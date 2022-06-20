The Coroner’s Office for Gateshead and South Tyneside has now confirmed his identity as 29-year-old Peter James Whale.

Flowers and tributes were left near the scene on a stretch of coastal footpath earlier today.

Tributes left at Souter cliff top.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency services attended the scene and sadly the body of a 29-year-old man was recovered from the vehicle.

“The man’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

Here are your messages from the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Connor Graham said: “An absolute gentleman and a brilliant musician, he will be truly missed.”

Adam Baker said: “Heartbreaking Peter was such a talented young man taken far too soon.”

Karli Potts said: “Rip peter I only met you a few times whilst you were singing in bar 52 I hope your at peace now.”

Laura Jane Gibson said: “RIP Peter. So so sad I heard lovely things about this young man. Tragic.”

David Robson said: “A beautiful soul, cared about everybody he met, and an incredibly talented singer and musician. Peter Whale, I hope your demons are gone.”

Alison Grose said: “So very sad that he couldn’t find his peace on earth seems a lovely talented man condolences so his nearest and dearest.”

Julie Hepplewhite said: “Heartbreaking god bless you Peter a lovely happy go lucky lad always had a smile on his face. Thoughts with his family and friends.”

Lesley-Anne Kirk said: “So sorry, sending my deepest condolences to the family. Peter was a real shining star.”