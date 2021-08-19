'We can't thank you enough' - Little Mix celebrate 10 year anniversary with new album

The group – made up of South Shields natives Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, along with bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have confirmed they are releasing a new album to mark their 10 year anniversary since winning the X Factor in 2011.

A post on their official Twitter account read: “Between Us 12.11. We are so excited about this album.

"It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can’t wait for you to hear #10YearsOfLittleMix.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support over the last ten years… this album is for each and every one of you who’s listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows.

“We wouldn’t be here releasing this album if it wasn’t for you #10YearsOfLittleMix.”

Little Mix were formed on the ITV show The X Factor 10 years ago and went on to become one of the biggest girl bands in the world.

In their decade together they have released six albums and won numerous awards, including three BRIT Awards and six MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards are celebrating their 10 year anniversary.

Their former bandmate Jesy Nelson decided to leave the group to release her own music as a solo artist in December 2020.

Little Mix have promised their new album called Between Us, will feature all of their hits along with some brand songs.

Set to be released on November 12, fans can pre-order the album online now, with the tracklist set to feature the likes of Wings, DNA and Salute.

A message on the album website says: “The Between Us: A celebration of 10 years of hits, friendship, new tracks and so much more.”

The career milestone comes as Perrie and Leigh-Anne get set to become mothers for the first time.

