Lesley Hunter was manager at The Lord Nelson in Monkton Village for more 15 years.

But after a change for pastures new, she is now bringing her wealth of experience to the team at The Lakeside Inn, according to its landlord Carl Mowatt.

He said Lesley will be working within the front of house team, bringing with her excellent relationships with customers and local brands and will also be working on events and occasions, such as weddings.

Lesley Hunter and Carl Mowatt

He said: “We’re over the moon to have Lesley on board with us at The Lakeside Inn. Lesley joins our front of house team bringing an amazing wealth of knowledge having been so successful at the Lord Nelson in Monkton village for over 15 years.

“I am so excited about the future of the Lakeside, which includes an investment in the outdoor areas, that will create an exciting new area for our customers for the spring/summer time and create more job opportunities.”

Lesley has started her role working on functions at the pub, as well as daily restaurant duties.

Speaking about joining The Lakeside team, Lesley said: “I’m so excited about my new position and working alongside Carl and a fantastic team of people at the Lakeside. We have new and exciting things coming up at the pub already and I’m already enjoying booking upcoming functions.”

The Lakeside Inn, Jarrow

The upgrade which included seeing five television screens installed, and a state-of-the-art sound system, with sports packages including Sky Sports and BT Sports.

Punters can also look forward to some changes to the food menu, including burger deals and Sunday roast specials each week.

The pub closed to allow for refurbishment work at the start of the year, and reopened on the first weekend in February.

Former manager of The Lord Nelson, Lesley Hunter

Abbie Dixon, general Manager of The Lord Nelson, said the team were excited to welcome back customers at a pub that is “better than ever”.

