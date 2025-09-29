The newest additions to Beamish’s 1950s Town have bloomed - with the aim of helping people’s mental health and wellbeing.

The 12 allotment plots, in the award-winning museum’s 1950s Town, will give people the chance to get involved in gardening, including its physical and mental health benefits.

Among those using the allotments will be people living with dementia or who have additional needs, carers, schoolchildren, local community groups, staff and volunteers.

The project has received £19,944 from the Banks Community Fund, which has been used towards levelling the area, dividing it into 12 plots, laying footpaths and erecting fencing.

The allotments will be used by community groups and for activities led by Beamish’s Health and Wellbeing, Learning, and Gardens and Woodland Teams.

Schools will learn gardening skills as part of learning activities focusing on the environment.

Almost as important as the growing is the eating and sharing of what is grown, and surplus produce will be shared with local groups or community cafes.

The allotments have been designed to reflect traditional 1950s-style allotments and tell the story of how rationing during the Second World War led to people turning their outside spaces into areas to grow fruit and vegetables.

Helen Barker, Beamish’s Director – Collections and Programmes, said: “We are delighted that Banks Group has kindly given funding towards the 1950s allotments at the museum.

“The allotments enable us to tell the story of the importance of people growing their own produce during the Second World War. In today’s fast-paced world, the positive benefits of gardening for mental health and wellbeing are widely recognised and we know that our community groups will benefit greatly from having access to these allotments.”

Beamish, which is an independent charity, was recently named Art Fund Museum of the Year 2025. The museum, which welcomed nearly 839,000 people last year, is the North East’s most visited attraction and among the top 20 paid-for attractions nationally.

The Banks Group is a long-term supporter of Beamish, with a £10,000 grant from the Banks Community Fund supporting the museum’s recreation of the celebrated North East artist Norman Cornish’s Spennymoor home, and a £20,000 grant aiding the construction of a replica of Leasingthorne Colliery Welfare Hall and Community Centre.

It was also the first business to sponsor a seat at Beamish’s recreation of Ryhope’s Grand cinema.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds:“Beamish sets the standard for bringing history to life and showcasing the North East’s unique industrial history and heritage.

“The allotments will add a valuable new dimension to the museum’s overall visitor offering and we’re very pleased to be extending our support for its excellent work.”

The 1950s Town is part of the Remaking Beamish project, the biggest development in Beamish’s history, which also includes 1950s Spain’s Field Farm and an expansion of the Georgian landscape, including a tavern, pottery and overnight accommodation.

The Remaking Beamish project was supported by an £11.8million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with thanks to National Lottery players.