What would Dorothy think? Adult version of The Wizard of Oz heads to Hartlepool

Billed as “definitely not for the easily offended”, the adult version mainly appears a week after the more traditional show.

The family panto is at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre from Thursday, August 18, to Sunday, August 21, and then again on Monday, August 29, with performances at 2pm and 6pm.

Publicity material states: “Featuring Hartlepool favourites Davey Hopper as the Scarecrow and Gary Martin Davis as Glinda the Good Witch, dance routines by hip hop sensations Ruff Diamond and toe-tapping musical numbers, this laugh-along, audience participation show is not to be missed.”

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

The adult version, which has a slightly different title, takes place from Thursday, August 25, to Sunday, August 28, at 6pm and 8.30pm. Tickets cost £22.50.

The same publicity material states: “Featuring comic Davey Hopper at his smutty best and the notoriously naughty Stephanie Aird, this side-splitting show will have you dancing in the aisles to your favourite hits.

"Great for a party night, it’s strictly for the over 18s and definitely not for the easily offended.”

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “The summer pantos went down a storm last year, so we’re delighted to welcome AJ Theatrical Productions back with two new, sparkling shows.

The cast of the family pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz.

“So whether you’re joining Dorothy and Toto for the enchanting family panto or you’re taking the Yellow Brick Road for the saucy, adults-only version, you’re in for a real treat this summer at the Town Hall Theatre.”