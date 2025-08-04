“This is a huge honour” - the words of Lexi Chambers who is about to embark on the equivalent of 10 ultramarathons in ten days in her wheelchair to deliver the official match whistle for the first fixture of the Women's Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light.

On Saturday (August 9) Lexi, 47, will be setting off on her journey from London to Sunderland - the equivalent of 10 ultramarathons - to deliver the whistle in time for the first fixture of the tournament when England take on the USA at 7:30pm on Friday August 22.

Lexi will be completing 10 ultramarathons in 10 days. | Submitted

Lexi, who was born in Macclesfield and now lives in Devon, said: “I’m preparing for a world-first, wheeling 10 ultramarathons in 10 days from London to Sunderland, carrying the Race to Rugby World Cup whistle, to raise funds for the incredible ChildFund Rugby, and start the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

“Rugby Hall of Famer Sue Dorrington is one of the driving forces behind the first Women’s Rugby World Cup. She introduced me to ChildFund Rugby and now I’m honoured to be part of a global tradition: carrying the Women's Rugby World Cup whistle.

“This is a huge honour for me.”

Lexi training for her latest challenge. | Submitted

Army veteran and former nurse Lexi lives with three chronic pain conditions, which became so severe she chose to amputate her leg.

Lexi’s route will see her set off from Twickenham before passing through Peterborough, Lincolnshire and York before stopping off in Ferryhill, County Durham, ahead of her journey to the Stadium of Light.

She said: “I live every day with three chronic pain conditions, including Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a condition so severe I chose to amputate my leg - only for it to return two weeks later. I live in 8/10 to 10/10 pain all the time.

“I also have Fibromyalgia and nerve damage, and I’ve undergone 22 surgeries. But pain doesn’t define me, purpose does.”

To make her challenge even more difficult, Lexi will be completing the mileage in a standard non-sport wheelchair.

She said: “I do this to show that sport is for everyone, not just those with expensive kit. If you’ve got shoes, run. If you’ve got a wheelchair, wheel. You are not limited by what you lack, only by what you believe is possible.

“My dream is to show what is possible with what kit you have.”

In October 2024, Lexi made history as the first person to wheel a standard (non-sport) wheelchair over 900 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

It was her third major endurance fundraiser and fifth world record, all using the same wheelchair, designed for shopping - not sport.

ChildFund Rugby “harnesses the power of rugby to drive positive social change, supporting children and young people in vulnerable situations to build leadership, resilience, and shape their own futures”.

You can support Lexi’s cause by donating to her JustGiving page.

In 2027, Lexi is set to take on her biggest challenge yet, wheeling 5,000 km across the width of the USA, the equivalent of 130 marathons in a standard wheelchair