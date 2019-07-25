JLM chief operations officer Shaun Tebble.

JML have come on board as a sponsor once again for this year’s awards, which look to recognise outstanding people in the borough.

The company, which sells products in major retailers including ASDA and Boots, has a large part of its business based in South Shields.

Shaun Tebble, chief operations officer at JML, said: “At JML innovation and new ideas are at the very core of our business.

“It is great for us once again to support these awards where local businesses and entrepreneurship are recognised for their achievements.

"Whilst we are a London based company, for over 15 years our warehousing, logistics and call centre have been based in South Shields.

“With such strong local ties to the region we are delighted to once again support the Best of South Tyneside Awards.”

How to nominate

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19, at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

Or visit: https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.