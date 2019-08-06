Why Tyne Coast College is backing the Best of South Tyneside Awards

Alison Maynard, deputy chief executive of Tyne Coast College.

The college, created from a merger of South Tyneside College and Tyne Metropolitan College, aims to provide outstanding educational opportunities for its students and the communities it serves.

Bosses say that South Tyneside College – which has a world-wide reputation in maritime education – aims to inspire positive impact, like the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

They wanted to back the awards this year to recognise those who go above and beyond to make a difference to the lives of others.

Best of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

Alison Maynard, deputy chief executive of Tyne Coast College, said: “The Best of South Tyneside Awards has grown to become a key celebration of exceptional achievement.

“It is a fantastic way for ordinary people of all ages to be recognised and honoured for going above and beyond what is expected of them, and for making a real difference to the lives of others.

“It’s quite right that their positive attitude, care for other people and respect for the community in which they live, should be marked out and praised, and the awards are the perfect way to do that.

“South Tyneside College inspires young people to reach their potential and achieve their goals, focusing, as these awards do, on all that is positive.

“We are delighted to support this fabulous annual event because, like our own work, these awards aim to inspire positive impact.

“I am sure this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards will receive many fantastic entries, and I wish all those who have entered the very best of luck.”

How to nominate

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19, at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Printing, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

Or visit: https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.