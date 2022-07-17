Hot on the heels of Pop Idol winner Will Young, who wowed audiences last weekend to mark the return of the This Is South Tyneside Festival, X Factor favourite Ella Henderson and 90s singers the South took to the stage at Bents Park today (Sunday, July 17).

An overcast start to the day couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of festival goers, who were already queuing to be let in well ahead of the early bird gates opening for priority ticket holders at noon.

And within just a few hours the venue had already reached its 20,000 capacity, forcing organisers to activate their one-in-one-out policy.

Alison Wheeler and Gaz Birtles, late of The Beautiful South, whose hits include Rotterdam and Don't Marry Her, but now performing as The South, were among the headline acts, promising “all the hits and more” at what Birtles described as a "perfect venue” overlooking the seafront.

He added: "It was an amazing sight looking out over all those people.

"We played to a crowd of 190 last night, then this.

"It has been brilliant organised from our point of view and just a great day, I am really glad they invited us.

"The fact its free is great, people will come and see acts they wouldn't pay to see but have a good time and come back to see them again."

Festival goes also praised the event.

Nicola, 50, and John, 52, Blythe, from Penshaw queued from 9.30am to get in.

"It was brilliant," said Nicola, "all the acts were as good as each other."