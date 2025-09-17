Perrie Edwards pays homage to her hometown with debut solo album tracklist

South Shields-born singer Perrie Edwards has given a nod to her hometown ahead of her debut solo album.

The star, who found fame as part of Little Mix alongside fellow South Shields local Jade, has previously announced that her debut solo album will be released later this month.

Self titled ‘Perrie’, the album will be released on Friday, September 26.

On Tuesday, September 16, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist for her upcoming album and gave fans a tiny snippet of each song as the titles were revealed.

Perrie Edwards has paid homage to South Shields as she reveals the tracklist for her upcoming debut solo album. | Getty Images for Bauer

The third track to be revealed was titled ‘Sand dancer’, which appears to be a nod to her hometown of South Shields - with the colloquial term often used to describe people from the town.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Forget about us

If he wanted to he would

Sand dancer

Rocket Scientist

Baby steps

Bonnie and Clyde

Pushing up daisies (digital exclusive)

Cute aggression

Miss you

Punchline

Put you first

Absof**kinglutely

Where you are

Same place different view

You go your way

Goodbye my friend

These dates will run throughout the days following the album release, culminating in a signing at HMV’s Newcastle branch, in Eldon Square, on Wednesday, October 1.

Perrie isn’t the only Little Mix star to have paid homage to South Shields with her solo music.

In July 2024 when Jade released the music video ‘Angel of my Dreams’ (her first solo single), she gave a nod to South Shields Football Club as she can be seen walking up a street wearing a Mariner’s scarf - something which can be seen throughout the video.

You can keep up to date with the launch of Perrie by visiting: https://bio.perrieofficial.com/.