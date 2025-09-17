Perrie Edwards pays homage to her hometown with debut solo album tracklist
The star, who found fame as part of Little Mix alongside fellow South Shields local Jade, has previously announced that her debut solo album will be released later this month.
Self titled ‘Perrie’, the album will be released on Friday, September 26.
On Tuesday, September 16, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist for her upcoming album and gave fans a tiny snippet of each song as the titles were revealed.
The third track to be revealed was titled ‘Sand dancer’, which appears to be a nod to her hometown of South Shields - with the colloquial term often used to describe people from the town.
The full tracklist is as follows:
- Forget about us
- If he wanted to he would
- Sand dancer
- Rocket Scientist
- Baby steps
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Pushing up daisies (digital exclusive)
- Cute aggression
- Miss you
- Punchline
- Put you first
- Absof**kinglutely
- Where you are
- Same place different view
- You go your way
- Goodbye my friend
Ahead of her album launch, Perrie has announced a series of album signing events with high street retailer HMV.
These dates will run throughout the days following the album release, culminating in a signing at HMV’s Newcastle branch, in Eldon Square, on Wednesday, October 1.
Perrie isn’t the only Little Mix star to have paid homage to South Shields with her solo music.
In July 2024 when Jade released the music video ‘Angel of my Dreams’ (her first solo single), she gave a nod to South Shields Football Club as she can be seen walking up a street wearing a Mariner’s scarf - something which can be seen throughout the video.
You can keep up to date with the launch of Perrie by visiting: https://bio.perrieofficial.com/.