Plans revealed to tackle 'crime and disorder' in South Tyneside

Council chiefs have outlined their “key priorities for tackling crime and disorder” in South Tyneside, although concerns have been raised over a rise in incidents compared to previous data.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading councillors on South Tyneside Council stressed they are doing “everything we can” to ensure low levels of crime and that “people continue to feel safe in the borough”.

It comes as the refreshed Community Safety Partnership Plan for 2024-27 went before the latest full council meeting, where it was ultimately approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this was not without concerns being voiced over how 15,159 crimes were recorded in South Tyneside in 2022/23, an increase of 6.7% when compared with the previous year, according to the report.

Council chiefs have outlined their "key priorities for tackling crime and disorder" in South Tyneside, although concerns have been raised over a rise in incidents compared to previous data. | LDRS

Councillor Jim Foreman, lead member for housing and community safety, said the report details the key priorities going forward of the partnership, which is made up of agencies working together to protect communities from crime.

The priorities are reducing crime, addressing domestic abuse and sexual violence, putting victims first, dealing with antisocial behaviour and delivering community confidence.

Cllr Foreman, speaking at the meeting, said: “The priorities we have set out in the refreshed plan are based on assessments and evidence provided by our partners, and just as importantly what our residents have told us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want residents, businesses and visitors to know that we are doing everything we can in South Tyneside to maintain comparatively low levels of crime and to ensure that people continue to feel safe in the borough.”

The report highlighted some “excellent work” by the partnership, including the likes of the council and police, during 2022/23.

Examples were working alongside the violence reduction unit to develop and implement interventions to reduce youth disorder and violent crime, along with new measures to tackle domestic abuse and the formation of a motorbike nuisance disruption team.

Home Office “Safer Streets” funding was also secured to establish business and community responders patrols to challenge antisocial behaviour and provide a visible deterrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Francis, Green Party group leader on the local authority, raised concerns around the report stating the 6.7% increase in crimes compared to the previous year “is one of the largest in the Northumbria force”.

He said: “What I’m seeing here is the activity, but I don’t think we’re seeing the outcomes in terms of those figures moving in the correct direction.

“It claims excellent work is being done but the data tells us the opposite.

“I personally don’t feel that residents’ and elected members’ involvement is sufficient at present.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also raised concerns that although figures covering the first quarter of 2024 show a 3% decrease in reports of antisocial behaviour in South Tyneside, in reality, “real people’s lived experience maybe tell a different story” in areas such as around Beach Road.

Councillor Paul Brenen, South Tyneside Alliance Group member, added the report is a “step in the right direction” and includes some “positive moves”, however, they “don’t go far enough in addressing the borough’s needs”.

Councillor Keith Roberts, his alliance group colleague, stressed more needs to be done by police in the borough, including top officers coming before the council to answer questions.

Labour’s Councillor Tracey Dixon, council leader, said it is “planned” that Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth and the force’s chief constable will be coming to a future local authority meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praise was given from across the chamber to the work of the business and community responder patrols in the borough, with councillors noting they hope the grant-funded teams remain in place.

Labour’s Cllr Foreman said: “We used to be at the whim of the Conservative government before, now we’re at the whim of the Labour Party and let’s hope the Labour Party recognise the need for this sort of response.

“When it comes to handing the grants out, we certainly will be trying to be first in the queue to retain not only our responding team but our ASB [antisocial behaviour] officer as well.”

The report was ultimately approved by majority vote at the meeting at South Shields Town Hall (on Thursday, July 25).

This was despite calls from Cllr Francis that the report was not “adequate in its current form” and should be referred back for changes to be made.