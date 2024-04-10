Plans submitted for new 'container café' development near South Shields ferry landing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new ‘container café’ development near the ferry landing in South Shields have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a vacant parcel of land at Ferry Street in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site sits near the access point to the Shields Ferry and has previously been identified as an area for development as part of the local authority’s town centre regeneration plans.

This month, a planning application from ‘Ferry View Limited’ was registered with the council proposing the redevelopment of the land.

This includes a new container café on the site with an associated toilet, as well as a bike store and seating area.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the retail element of the scheme would be created from “converted containers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “Consideration has been given to views through the site and access for all customers.

“The containers will be finished externally with timber cladding, this in conjunction with the glazed balustrading to the perimeter and demountable sail canopies will provide a high-quality scheme”.

It is understood that the scheme has been developed in conjunction with the council and that the future operator of the café is the same team behind Green Fingers Garden Centre in South Shields.

‘Sketch’ image of how ‘container café’ development in South Shields could look Credit: Northpoint Architects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds the development would “provide a contemporary and high-quality café and ancillary facilities to local commuters and people using the coastal bike route which runs parallel to the site”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 29, 2024.