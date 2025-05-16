‘Please wait’ - South Tyneside Council issue beach BBQ warning

South Tyneside Council has issued a warning over BBQs on the beach.

Residents are being urged by South Tyneside Council not to have BBQs on the beach as we approach the summer months.

The local authority is asking members of the public to wait until they are at home to have BBQs.

It comes as Council workers had to deal with a burnt out bin along the South Shields seafront, which had been caused by someone discarding a BBQ in it.

South Tyneside Council has issued a beach BBQ warning after a bin was burnt out due to a discarded BBQ. | South Tyneside Council

South Tyneside Council has taken to social media to ask residents enjoy the borough’s beaches but to act responsibility and consider others.

The post said: “We want you to enjoy our beautiful beaches but please wait until you get home to have BBQs.

“This morning the team had to deal with a burnt out bin due to a discarded BBQ.

“Please act responsibility and consider other visitors.

”A special thank you to the team who acted swiftly and have a new bin in place.”

