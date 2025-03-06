Plans for improvements at a South Shields park have taken a key step forward after councillors granted nearly £51,000 of funding.

South Tyneside Council’s Riverside Community Area Forum (CAF), at a meeting this week, approved two funding applications for West Park.

The park sits in the council ward of the same name and includes a number of well-used green spaces and community facilities, as well as housing a Victorian bandstand.

Two applications presented to councillors on Tuesday (March 4,2025) set out proposals for improvements to make the park more accessible to users, including proposals for new lighting and replacement benches.

In addition, the plans included the extension of existing metal picnic benches to make them more accessible for wheelchair users, along with the addition of an access path.

Both funding applications were presented to the Riverside Community Area Forum by West Park councillor Andrew Guy and totalled £50,918.

This included £10,000 from the CAF’s environmental capital scheme for three light columns in the park’s “dog walking area” in a “traditional DW Windsor York Style”.

The funding application said the lighting would “improve safety and accessibility, encouraging greater use of the park during early mornings and evenings” and would “align with South Tyneside Council’s commitment to fostering inclusive and accessible green spaces for all residents.”

The second application included £40,918 from a mixture of the council’s environmental capital scheme and local neighbourhoods scheme and included “replacing all benches in the park with new ones”.

Proposals included purchasing 32 benches and having them fitted, as well as three metal picnic benches being “extended for wheelchair users and a path for access on all benches.”

The funding application said the “replacement and expansion” of seating in West Park would “enhance accessibility and comfort for visitors, encouraging greater use of the park as a space for relaxation, social interaction, and community engagement”.

It was noted that additional benches would be installed in “sections of the park currently lacking seating, ensuring that all visitors, particularly older residents and those with mobility needs, have rest points throughout the park.”

Councillor Andrew Guy, who proposed both applications at the Riverside CAF, said the committee’s decisions marked “one step closer to making our green spaces more accessible, welcoming, and safe for residents”.

“The funding for new benches will provide much-needed resting points for our community — whether for older residents, those with mobility challenges, or simply anyone who wants to pause, watch wildlife, and enjoy the surroundings,” Cllr Guy added.

“We’re also installing lighting in the dog exercise area to improve safety and usability.

“As the darker months set in, many dog walkers struggle with poor visibility.

“This investment will ensure the area remains accessible year-round, creating a safer space for both dogs and their owners.

“West Park is a well-loved community space—the back garden for thousands of residents.

“I’m proud that we’re driving record investment into the park, with new tennis courts, a first-of-its-kind pump track proposal for the borough, a place for residents to enjoy a coffee, and improvements to the multi-sport area.

“We’re committed to making West Park a place where everyone can relax, enjoy, and stay active.”

More information about the funding applications presented to the Riverside CAF can be found via South Tyneside Council’s website.