‘An injustice is an injustice’ - South Shields MP continues to support WASPI women

The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, has once again pledged her support to WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women at a debate at Westminster Hall last Wednesday (January 15).

WASPI was founded in 2015 due to the way in which the state pension age for men and women was equalised following the 1995 Pensions Act.

The change was meant to be phased over ten years from 2010 for women born between 1950 and 1960 but this transition was sped up by the the 2011 Pensions Act.

It meant that women would have to wait up to six years longer for their state pension and left some in financial hardship.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has spent years investigating the issue and back in March, it ruled in its final report that those affected should be compensated.

However, in December, the government revealed that it will be ruling out a financial compensation scheme for women affected, despite the recommendations of the Ombudsman.

During last week’s debate, Ms Lewell-Buck highlighted the WASPI women are being treated differently to other campaigners on issues such as the contaminated blood scandal or the Post Office scandal.

She said: “This debate is about more than the injustice these women continue to suffer. It’s about trust in politicians and our dwindling faith in democracy.

“I have continually pledged my support to the more than 5,000 women in South Shields who are affected by these changes.

“These women were as shocked as I was when the Government announced in December that there would be no compensation.

“WASPI women see and of course, they are not in disagreement with compensation for the victims of the contaminated blood scandal; for LGBT veterans and the subpostmasters.

“But they do not understand why they are being treated differently. An injustice is an injustice.

“The PHSO was also very clear that it is Parliament who needs to make the final decision. Yet Parliament has not been allowed to.

“I know that deciding on compensation will be complicated and costly, but that is not an excuse.

“It should not be beyond the realms of any parliament or government to figure this out.

“These women see, as we all do, how the very wealthy and companies profit from our country and don’t reinvest in it.

“These are the ones who should be paying the price for the economic mess the previous government left behind; not those who’ve spent their lives contributing.

“Their fight for fast and fair compensation continues to have my steadfast support.

“Because my words and my promises to them and the people who sent me here matters to me. They put me here. And I will always put them first because they day I don’t, then I no longer deserve to be their voice in this place.”