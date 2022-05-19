Bid for more demolitions in South Shields as regeneration plans for the town ramp up

Earlier this month, South Tyneside Council submitted an application to its own planning department to tear down a number of buildings in the town.

New plans have earmarked a terrace of two-storey buildings, stretching from the corner of Cornwallis Street around onto Coronation Street as far as Waterlook Square, opposite Asda.

The site is near the old job centre site off Chapter Row, where demolition plans were also approved earlier this year.

Demolition plans have been submitted for Coronation Street, in South Shields.

Many of the buildings have previously been used as offices.

According to a planning application submitted to council planners, the properties are “vacant and surplus to the council’s requirements”.

It adds: “The properties have been acquired by South Tyneside Council for demolition to make way for the future development of the area as part of the town centre regeneration project”.

The latest plans fall against a backdrop of regeneration work in the town, including acquisitions and demolitions at key sites.

Last year, the council secured funding from the Future High Streets Fund for land to build up to 200 new homes within walking distance of the town centre.

Plans are also progressing to relocate the South Tyneside College campus and student accommodation into the town centre.

A CGI of how a revamped South Tyneside College could look under wider regeneration plans for the town.

The scheme was given a boost earlier this year with confirmation the college is among 62 institutions in line for a share of more than £400 million to upgrade buildings and campuses from the Department for Education.

The bid to bulldoze buildings at Cornwallis Street and Coronation Street is subject to a decision from council planners.

This includes a ruling on whether permission is needed for demolition.

South Tyneside Council has not confirmed the future planned use of the site, but planning documents confirm it forms part of wider regeneration plans for the town.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in coming months.