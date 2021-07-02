Candidates announced for Fellgate and Hedworth by-election - who is standing, and how to make sure you can vote

The candidates have been announced for the Fellgate and Hedworth by-election

The Fellgate and Hedworth by-election will take place on July 29, 2021, to fill the vacancy left by former independent councillor John Robertson.

He then tried to retract his resignation, but was told this was not possible under rules governing councils, and so is standing for election again to fill the vacancy left by himself.

Those intending to stand as a candidate in the by-election had to complete and return nomination papers by 4pm on Friday, July 2.

Nominations are now closed, meaning the full list of runners and riders has been announced by South Tyneside Council:

Kelly Louise Hill, The Green Party

Jay Potts, Labour Party

John Andrew Robertson, Independent

Chris Smith, The Conservative Party Candidate

David Wilkinson, Liberal Democrats

Poll cards will be delivered to voters in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward between now and July 1 which will show the address of specific polling stations.

The last day to register to vote is midnight on Tuesday 13 July 2021.

The postal voting application form is available online at the dedicated Fellgate and Hedworth by-election website at https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/72831/By-election-Fellgate-and-Hedworth-ward-29-July-2021

Voters can also ask the council to post them an application form by emailing [email protected] or calling 0191 427 7000

Applications for a proxy vote can be made in the same way.

As with the local elections in May 2021, people attending polling stations are advised to wear a face covering (unless exempt), sanitise hands and maintain social distance.