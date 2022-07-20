Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Centre had been hit with a spate of problems including youths climbing on the roof, causing damage to equipment, and intimidating visitors.

Police, South Tyneside Council and other organisations from the Community Safety Partnership took action in response, and have hailed the success of the efforts.

Measures to crack down on the problem included visits to five young people and their parents and follow-up letters sent by police and South Tyneside Homes’ Community Safety and Tenant Enforcement team.

Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Centre, Horsley Hill

Teams also worked with a nearby school and a range of safety and security measures were taken, including CCTV cameras being repaired.

South Tyneside Council’s Family Help and Adolescent Services also successfully secured £20,000 funding from the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit for an activities programme across the borough, including at the centre.

The team behind the collective effort said the action has resulted in a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour.

Between February and April this year 27 incidents of youth anti-social behaviour at Marsden Heath Centre and the immediate vicinity were reported to Northumbria Police, with five incidents of criminal damage reported.

Since May, there has been just one incident reported.

Inspector Denise Easdon, of Northumbria Police, said: “We know the anti-social behaviour of a few can have a detrimental impact on the communities we serve.

“That’s why it’s crucial that we tackle pockets of disorder like this together with all our Community Safety Partnership organisations as well as the public.

“By working together, we can continue to help minimise incidents and raise understanding about the consequences of anti-social behaviour and the impact it has on victims. By adopting a problem-solving approach, we can help provide long-term solutions.”

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “This is an excellent example of partners working together to tackle an issue which was having a detrimental impact on the local community and where young people were risking their own safety.

“Anti-social behaviour often isn’t straightforward and needs a collaborative and holistic approach.

"In this case the council, police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, South Tyneside Homes, youth services and a local school joined forces to try to resolve this problem and the reported fall in incidents in excellent news.

“We know that most of our young people are respectful of their communities. However, there is still a small minority that act in an anti-social manner, causing disruption and damage.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live and work and we’ll continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour with the support of our partners. We’d urge anyone who is experiencing or witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it.”

This week is Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, with a focus on the impact of anti-social behaviour on young people, and the importance engaging with the wider public about their vital role in tackling the issue.

The Marsden Road centre is owned by the council and run by charity Groundwork.

Rebecca Maw, head of Communities and Culture at Groundwork, said: ‘Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Centre exists to benefit the whole community.

"Through antisocial behaviour the minority were making staff and visitors feel intimidated and causing significant damage to the centre which has financial implications.”