Consumer rights: What you need to know when returning faulty products or exchanging a Christmas present

The South Tyneside Council’s Trading Standards Team is reminding people of the protections they enjoy under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 as people head out to exchange Christmas presents or go looking for a great deal in the sales.

The Consumer Rights Act provides new cover for consumers buying digital content, such as music downloads or ebooks, and sets out what should happen when goods or services do not match up to what was agreed.

Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, stressed the importance of residents knowing their rights during the festive season and January sales.

He said: “The Consumer Rights Act makes it easier for shoppers to understand their rights while simplifying the law for traders.

“Having this knowledge will help give consumers great confidence to return faulty or unwanted items and hopefully take some of the stress out of bargain hunting in the New Year sales.”

Under the Act retailers are obliged to give consumers a full refund on items that turn out to be faulty whether they were bought in-store or online – for up to 30 days after the purchase.

However, a retailer’s obligations are slightly different for digital content; consumers are entitled to a repair or replacement if they are not as described by the seller, of a satisfactory quality or fit for purpose.

South Tyneside Trading Standards Team has the following tips for consumer confidence:-

Keep all receipts, including gift receipts, as proof of purchase; If items turn out to be faulty, consumers are entitled to a full refund from the retailer for up to 30 days after purchase; Gifts paid for by credit card costing more than £100 affords consumers additional protection through the credit card company; People who change their mind about a purchase bought in store are not automatically entitled to a refund or exchange, unless it is faulty. Though many retailers have generous returns policies and go above and beyond the legal rights. Some offer a replacement or credit note as a goodwill gesture, but it is not a legal requirement; Online shoppers have the right to return goods (except bespoke and perishables) and receive a full refund, no questions asked, within 14 days of goods being delivered. They also have the right to receive that refund within 14 days of returning the goods; When entering into a service contract online consumers have the right to cancel that service within 14 days provided that work hasn’t started within that period; Online traders must provide a description of the goods or services, the total price, delivery costs, details of cancellation rights and their full contact details. If traders fail to provide this information, consumer cancellation rights could be extended by up to one year.