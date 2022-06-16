Under the Council Tax Energy Rebate initiative, all properties in council tax bands A – D were eligible for one-off payments worth £150.
In South Tyneside, the local authority began handing cash to households set up for direct debit billing in April, with applications for others open from May.
According to South Tyneside Council, following a deadline for bids which passed earlier this month, all applications have now been processes and the money received by more than 52,000 households.
Cllr Joanne Bell, cabinet member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services, said: “We have tried every avenue to ensure that eligible households receive their energy rebate payment, giving customers the option of account credit or cash back.
"I’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the process which has been a huge undertaking requiring new software, systems and processes.
“We have worked as swiftly as possible to process payments and ensure that people get the money that is owed to them by whatever means.
"By July 2022 we expect that all 67,000 eligible households will have received their £150 council tax energy rebate.”
A final run of payouts is expected to be deposited into eligible bank accounts tomorrow (Friday, June 17).
In addition, about 11,000 households which did not apply for a rebate are due to be issued with an amended bill later this month and their accounts credited.
And up to 4,000 people whose details could not be verified will instead be sent a Post Office voucher which can be exchanged for cash by the end of June.