In South Tyneside, the local authority began handing cash to households set up for direct debit billing in April, with applications for others open from May.

According to South Tyneside Council, following a deadline for bids which passed earlier this month, all applications have now been processes and the money received by more than 52,000 households.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council has paid out over £9.5 million through the Council Tax Energy Rebate Scheme.

Cllr Joanne Bell, cabinet member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services, said: “We have tried every avenue to ensure that eligible households receive their energy rebate payment, giving customers the option of account credit or cash back.

"I’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the process which has been a huge undertaking requiring new software, systems and processes.

“We have worked as swiftly as possible to process payments and ensure that people get the money that is owed to them by whatever means.

"By July 2022 we expect that all 67,000 eligible households will have received their £150 council tax energy rebate.”

A final run of payouts is expected to be deposited into eligible bank accounts tomorrow (Friday, June 17).

In addition, about 11,000 households which did not apply for a rebate are due to be issued with an amended bill later this month and their accounts credited.