Plans to transform a former South Shields police station into an apartment block have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a vacant building at 187 Sunderland Road in the Harton ward.

Plans approved for apartment block at former police station site in Sunderland Road, South Shields | LDRS

The document added the building is in a “state of disrepair” and has suffered “massive” water damage due to the site having no roof covering.

New proposals aimed to redevelop the site to deliver a three-storey apartment block containing six one-bedroom apartments, each with a kitchen, living room and bathroom.

Works included “retaining the existing structure and upgrading the walls to meet the required structural and thermal properties”, as well as adding an additional floor to “match the scale and mass of the neighbouring terraced housing”.

A “feature gable-fronted entrance extension was proposed for the front elevation facing Sunderland Road” and plans included existing front parking being “re-configured” to allow for six spaces.

Developers added the roofs of the redeveloped building would be a “simple pitched construction with well-proportioned dormers, and grey roof tiles, in keeping with the surrounding properties.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, there were no objections from Northumbria Police, the council’s highways authority or council environmental health officers.

A total of four public representations were also submitted during the consultation raising a range of issues, which are summarised in a council decision report.

One comment said the plan “looks reasonable and will be a relief from the current derelict building”.

However, another comment said the proposed design was “unattractive” and “not in keeping with older buildings around”, along with concerns being raised about the number of flats proposed and impacts on parking in the area.

One comment from a member of the public also said they did not want to see the building turn into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) “by stealth.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on May 14, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the site was “acceptable, in principle, for the provision of the proposed housing development”.

The site has been derelict since the closure of the police station and was sold for redevelopment purposes in 2016. | LDRS

It was noted that the six apartments would be for “market sale”, that the development was not an HMO and that the plans had been amended to “provide footways around the six car parking spaces”.

This change aimed to provide “connectivity both within the site but also to outside of it or for vehicle manoeuvrability in / out of those car parking spaces”, according to planning documents.

Although no visitor perking was proposed, council planners said the level of parking was considered reasonable “on balance”, given that “all of the apartments are single bedroom and where any off-site visitor parking is not considered to be likely to give rise to severe impacts on the highway network, adopted highway or otherwise”.

The council decision report added: “The scale and appearance of the to be extended / altered former police station building is considered to be acceptable, having regard to its scale and positioning relative to surrounding neighbouring properties and that are varying in their scale and design.

“The indicative facing materials are considered to be acceptable, including the use of render, notwithstanding the representations about that.”

On residential amenity issues, council planners said that the plans would not “materially harm the amenities of any existing residentialneighbours, whether in terms of outlook, privacy or overshadowing”.

It was noted that the layouts and sizes of the one-bedroom apartments were “considered to be reasonable” and that “acoustic measures” would be provided to reduce noise impacts.

The council decision report added the site was considered a “sustainable development” and that national planning rules would “support it being used as a windfall housing site”.

Developers previously maintained the proposed design of the apartment block would “deliver an attractive development that is traditional in its form” and that materials would “complement the site surroundings”.

The design and access statement added a “fabric first approach” would be used, which aims to “ensure that thermal performance and sustainability are embedded within the fabric for the lifetime of the building.”

Under planning conditions, the apartment block development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan, or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250006