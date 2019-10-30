'Dangerous' Nicola Lee jailed for killing partner Paul Taylor with knife through the heart

A ‘dangerous’ girlfriend who killed her partner with a knife through the heart has been jailed for 14 years.

By Ross Robertson
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 11:31 am
Nicola Lee

Nicola Lee, 44, stabbed Paul Taylor, 45, during a drunken argument at her home on March 31.Lee, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, South Tyneside, was cleared of murder after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court but found guilty of manslaughter.During the trial, which ended last week, Lee claimed Mr Taylor inflicted the fatal injury himself, which jurors rejected.

Paul Taylor