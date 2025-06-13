Council officers in South Tyneside have seized large quantities of imported sweets and confectionery with “inaccurate” ingredient information and “labelling issues”.

Borough councillors, at the most recent meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee, heard about the work of the local authority’s commercial food and safety team.

It was noted that a “number of detention food notices and voluntary surrenders” had been carried out to “uplift American sweet imports and other confectionery at various retailers in the borough”.

A report to the committee on June 6, 2025, said that many of the sweets “don’t carry accurate ingredient information and or have other mandatory labelling issues which prevent consumers making informed choices.”

The update was delivered by Joanne Chastney, the council’s service lead for environmental health and the council officer said “imported foods” have been a “particular area of interest” over the past year.

“The focus for the coming year in this area of work will be to continue to monitor and seize where necessary and detain imported foods which contain unapproved additives and colourings for consumers, as well as labelling irregularities”, she added.

South Tyneside Council’s political leaders have said work in this area is important because inaccurate labelling can create safety risks, particularly for people with allergies.

Councillor Jane Carter, deputy council leader and cabinet member for housing and community safety, stressed the council would continue to “monitor and seize and detain imported foods” which fail key checks.

“Without accurate ingredient information consumers cannot make informed choices,” she said.

“Food labels are more than just information—they are a shield of protection for some people.

“For millions living with food allergies, a simple ingredient list can be the difference between comfort and crisis, between health and harm.

“Accurate, clear, and honest labelling isn’t just good practice—it’s a moral responsibility that safeguards lives with every bite.

“We will continue to monitor and seize and detain imported foods which contain unapproved additives and colourings for British consumers as well as labelling irregularities.

“We would encourage consumers to check labels on products.

“Flag issues with the retailer in the first instance or report any ongoing concerns to [email protected].”

Local authorities and Port Health Authorities within the UK continue to monitor and take action against imported foods that do not meet UK standards.

This includes products containing unapproved additives or colourings, and those with incorrect or misleading labelling.

South Tyneside Council is urging consumers to check the label and to always read the ingredients list carefully, especially if they have allergies or dietary restrictions.

In addition, consumers are advised to “look for English labelling” and all packaging should be in English and include the name and address of a UK-based importer or distributor.

This shows the product has been brought in under the control of a registered food business operator.

Consumers are also advised to “watch for overstickers” and it’s acceptable for products to have stickers with corrected information, as long as they don’t cover important details like the use-by date.

South Tyneside Council said that warning signs a product may not be suitable for the UK market include:

Non-UK measurements – Labels using ounces or fluid ounces instead of grams or millilitres.

Missing warnings for additives – Products containing certain colour additives (e.g. E100, E104, E122, E129, E102, E124) must carry the warning: “May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.”

Incorrect ingredient names – Ingredients should be listed using UK-approved terms (e.g. “E102” or “tartrazine” rather than “Yellow 5”).

Consumers are advised to be “especially cautious” with confectionery and sweets, especially with imported products circulating in the market and on social media sites such as Facebook and TikTok which, the council states, can “contain illegal and harmful ingredients.”

If consumers spot any labelling issues, or concerns with a product, they should report them to the retailer so they can follow up with their supplier.

Any ongoing concerns should be reported directly to your local council’s environmental health food team.

South Tyneside residents are encouraged to report via this email: [email protected]