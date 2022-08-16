Drivers warned of road closures on busy A194 in South Tyneside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast lanes on the eastbound section of the A194 from just after the Mill Lane roundabout to the Metro bridge overpass will be closed in both directions for 24 hours from Monday, 22 August, for up to five days to allow essential drainage repairs to be carried out.

South Tyneside Council said the works are part of overall improvements which traffic chiefs say ‘will ultimately enhance safety, cut congestion, reduce journey times and improve air quality’.

A range of work aimed at making improvements is being carried out to the highway including, signal crossing facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

Drivers are being warned of street closures. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Traffic chiefs say the complete improvement will see full signalisation of the Mill Lane roundabout, realignment of the carriageway at one-lane pinchpoints and increasing ‘stacking capacity’ at the Whitemare Pool and Mill Lane roundabouts.

Teams will also upgrade drainage, safety barriers and street lighting, and the road will be resurfaced.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said the work had been planned to take place during the school summer holiday period when roads were often more quiet.

He said: “While traffic will still be able to use the road, there will inevitably be some disruption while these essential repairs are carried out.