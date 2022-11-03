Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received a bid to overhaul the site on the corner of Kingsway and Mowbray Road.

According to planning documents, the building was last used as an electrical and TV repair shop, but has now sat vacant for several years and fallen into disrepair.

New plans proposed transforming the building into a residential property, with a new replacement flat roof, new windows, new bifold doors and a parking area.

Former retail unit on corner of Kingsway and Mowbray Road, South Shields

In addition, plans included a patio area with a glass balustrade to the front of the property as well as converting an existing garage into a games room.

Following the original application, the scheme has also been amended to address road safety concerns.

This included vehicles accessing the scheme via an off-street parking area behind the property, instead of a highway access at the front as originally planned.

Other changes included changing the car parking layout to provide two spaces to the southeast of the existing garage.

After assessing the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it last week (Friday, October 28).

A decision report prepared by council officials deemed the scheme acceptable and said it would not cause any impacts on neighbours.

The council decision report added: “It is not considered that the proposed development would result in significant harm to the visual amenity of the area.

“As stated the building is currently falling into disrepair and it is considered that the proposed development would represent a positive change within the vicinity.

“There are a number of fully and part rendered properties in the area and so it is not considered that the light grey render finish would be out of keeping with the character and appearance of the area.

“Black window frames, rainwater goods, doors and fascia are proposed, and it is considered that these would be an acceptable colour.”

Under planning conditions, the work on the housing plan must begin within three years.

