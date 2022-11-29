All council-owned car parks in South Shields town centre will be free of charge after 3pm from Monday to Saturday, and all-day Sunday, throughout December and extended to all day on Small Business Saturday, December 3.

The free parking initiative has taken place in December in previous years and aims to support town centre businesses and traders whilst encouraging residents to shop locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free parking will be available in December.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “This scheme will be a huge benefit to both our residents and our businesses. Christmas is a vital time for many of our local traders and this offer will hopefully encourage our residents to support local businesses.

“We know money is tight at this time of year. We hope these small savings will help shoppers this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full list of car parks participating in the scheme include:

:: Salem Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: North Street

:: East Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Oyston Street

:: Thomas Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Charlotte Street North and Central

:: Charlotte Street West

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Charlotte Street South

:: Beach Road West

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside is hosting a number of Christmas events over the festive period, including the annual Christmas parade, which will take place on Friday, December 9.