Free parking in South Shields town centre in run-up to Christmas: Where you can park for free this December

Free parking is returning once again to all council-owned car parks in South Shields town centre this December as town hall chiefs aim to encourage residents to shop locally and support the borough’s businesses.

By Sam Johnson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 12:03pm

All council-owned car parks in South Shields town centre will be free of charge after 3pm from Monday to Saturday, and all-day Sunday, throughout December and extended to all day on Small Business Saturday, December 3.

The free parking initiative has taken place in December in previous years and aims to support town centre businesses and traders whilst encouraging residents to shop locally.

Free parking will be available in December.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “This scheme will be a huge benefit to both our residents and our businesses. Christmas is a vital time for many of our local traders and this offer will hopefully encourage our residents to support local businesses.

“We know money is tight at this time of year. We hope these small savings will help shoppers this Christmas.”

A full list of car parks participating in the scheme include:

:: Salem Street

:: North Street

:: East Street

:: Oyston Street

:: Thomas Street

:: Charlotte Street North and Central

:: Charlotte Street West

:: Charlotte Street South

:: Beach Road West

South Tyneside is hosting a number of Christmas events over the festive period, including the annual Christmas parade, which will take place on Friday, December 9.

There will also be a civic carol concert on Monday, December 5 at Temple Park and ice skating at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park from Friday, December 9, until Sunday, January 8.

