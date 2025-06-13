Councillors in South Tyneside have welcomed Government action on single-use or ‘disposable’ vapes, following a national ban coming into force this month.

South Tyneside Council has been working with retailers to help them prepare for the ban on single-use vapes from June 1, 2025.

Disposable vapes are thought to be a key driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire | Jacob King/PA Wire

It is also “illegal to offer to sell or supply single-use vapes, or to stock single-use vapes that you plan to sell or supply”.

The ban applies to “sales online and in shops” and “all vapes whether or not they contain nicotine”, although the sale and supply of “reusable” vapes is still permitted.

It also aimed to help curb the rise in youth vaping, with ‘disposable models’ identified as the “product of choice” by the majority of children who use vapes.

South Tyneside Council has previously called for action on disposable vapes with a motion unanimously agreed back in 2023 for leaders to write to MPs and to continue to take “proactive enforcement” in a bid to prevent under-18s from vaping.

Following the government ban coming into force, local authority leaders in South Tyneside have stressed “retailers who don’t comply may face fines or legal action”.

Councillor Jane Carter, council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing and community safety, said: “We’ve been working closely with retailers to help them prepare for the ban on single-use vapes and ensure they know how to handle any leftover stock now that the ban is in effect.

“This ban is part of a wider government effort to protect the environment and reduce the growing use of vapes among children.

“And while vapes can support those wishing to stop smoking, disposable vapes in particular are hard to recycle and often end up in landfill, where their batteries can leak harmful chemicals like lithium and mercury.

“They also pose a fire risk when thrown in household waste.

“By removing these products from shelves, we’re helping to cut down on toxic litter, prevent fires, and protect young people from nicotine addiction.

“Retailers who don’t comply may face fines or legal action [and] illegal sales can be reported in confidence to Trading Standards at [email protected].”

Councillors discussed the single-use vape ban at the most recent meeting of South Tyneside Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee on June 6, 2025.

A report to the committee said the measure “is intended to prevent environmental damage, as well as protecting children’s health”.

The council report cited an estimate from the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, that “almost five million single-use vapes were either littered or thrown into general waste each week last year, a nearly four-fold increase on the year before”, the “equivalent of eight being thrown away per second”.

It was noted that “single-use vapes – often sold in smaller, more colourful packaging than refillable ones, have been identified as a key driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping”.

Councillors were told that over the period April, 2024, to February, 2025, South Tyneside Council had already seized around 1,375 “illegal disposable vapes” via its Trading Standards team.

Council committee papers said “all small to medium type businesses in South Tyneside have already been advised by Trading Standards on how to prepare for the ban and what to do should they have remaining stock after June 1, 2025”.

Council officers also stressed that “intelligence based inspections” will continue throughout 2025/26.

Councillor Shane Smith, who launched the motion on single-use vapes at a full council meeting back in 2023, welcomed the national ban coming into force.

Speaking at the Licensing and Regulatory Committee at South Shields Town Hall, he said: “I’m pleased to see that the single-use vapes are being banned.

“I just think with the products it’s madness that they ever existed and the amount of waste that these products produce.

“I know I raised the motion about this and I’m still concerned about the number of kids that vape.

“The vapes are supposed to be a tool for adults to get off smoking […] but I think we see too many kids just trying them and getting hooked because those who buy them online really don’t know what kind of strength these products have.

“I still think shops should do more in the way they package and present their vapes, not the single-use ones but multi-use ones, and look at the liquid that is provided and how it’s marketed.

“It’s kind of child-friendly with the colours and the flavours and I think it’s still attractive to kids”.

Cllr Smith said vapes should be “marketed as a medicinal product to get off smoking rather than colourful flavours and products for kids”.

He also queried what council officers were doing to “engage with schools to maybe get the message out to kids to not start vaping in the first place.”

Council officers at the meeting said education on vapes was a public health matter and that the councillor would receive a response outside the meeting.