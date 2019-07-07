Independent Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner candidate makes bid to win votes in South Tyneside
The independent candidate for the forthcoming Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner election has made her pitch to voters in South Tyneside
Georgina Hill was speaking at a meeting on July 6 at The Red Hackle pub on the Scotch Estate in Jarrow.
The candidate told assembled supporters that the North East had allowed Labour to hold the reins of power for too long.
Ms Hill also told the meeting what she called a smear campaign being run against her and denied accusations which had been made by her critics.
She said: “Trolls were putting out all sorts of lies such as that I was a convicted criminal when I have never been arrested, or charged with anything in my life”.
The candidate also criticised an “obsession with political correctness”.
“Every generation needs to fight to protect freedom of speech, which is the ultimate protection of all our freedoms and against extremism.”
After the meeting, she said: “It was great to speak to residents in Jarrow - it is clear that they have currently have no confidence in Northumbria Police for a variety of reasons. They have major concerns including about police response times and prioritisation”.
Other candidates in the by-election are Conservative Robbie Moore, another Northumberland county councillor; Labour’s Kim McGuinness, a Newcastle councillor and cabinet member; and Lib Dem Jonathan Wallace, who is leader of the opposition on Gateshead Council.
Dame Vera Baird's successor as Northumbria PCC will be chosen in a by-election on Thursday, July 18, after she resigned from her post to take on a national role as Victims Commissioner.