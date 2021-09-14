Mayor of South Tyneside holds charity curry night for Cancer Connections and The Customs House
Fans of spiced cuisine can join the Mayor of South Tyneside in raising cash for good causes via the medium of curry.
The Mayor, Councillor Pat Hay, and Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp are hosting a Charity Curry night on Wednesday, November 3, at 7.30pm, at Radhuni Indian Restaurant on Ocean Road, South Shields.
Tickets are £15 each, including a three-course meal: starter, main, a side dish and an ice cream or coffee. There will also be a raffle.
The events are to raise money for the Mayor’s chosen charities, The Customs House and Cancer Connections.
Each year the incumbent Mayor chooses two official charities as their official beneficiaries for their time in office, with a host of good causes being helped over the years.
This is in addition to the support the borough’s first citizen offers to other causes during their time in office.
Cllr Hay said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to get together with family and friends after the tough few years we’ve had. We can also do our part in supporting some amazing local charities.
“All of the money raised will make a huge difference and help many people throughout South Tyneside. We would encourage people to book early to avoid missing out on what will be a fabulous night.”
To reserve a place, please contact the Civic Office at (0191) 424 7331 or email [email protected]
Free parking is available along Ocean Road and in the parking area to the rear of Ocean Road.