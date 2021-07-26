Meet the candidates standing in the Fellgate and Hedworth by-election on July 29

4. Kelly Louise Hill – Green Party

I’m a mother-of-four, passionate about the area my children grow up in and for many years I have supported children with disabilities and SEN. To have green spaces for them to live, learn and play in is hugely important for us all, especially in these current times. In 2019 the Green Party gained its first seat in South Tyneside and in May 2021, two more Greens were elected, making us the 2nd largest party on the council. People have seen that Greens can win here and when they do, they provide credible opposition, working hard for local people and tackling the issues that matter to us all. I believe we should have a fresh, new voice for the ward and I’d like to be that voice for you. I’m determined to preserve what we have and do as much as possible to help the community and take forward your concerns.

Photo: AN