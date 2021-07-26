Meet the candidates standing in the Fellgate and Hedworth by-election on July 29

The by-election follows the dramatic resignation of independent councillor and former opposition leader John Robertson in June 2021.
Although Mr Robertson attempted to retract his resignation, he was told this was not possible under rules governing councils.
As a result, South Tyneside Council scheduled a by-election for Thursday, July 29 to fill the vacancy.
Candidates from the Labour Party, Conservative Party, Green Party, Liberal Democrats Party and former ward representative, John Robertson, have all thrown their hats in the ring in the contest.
In the run-up to election day, candidates have been given the opportunity to tell you why you should vote for them.
*Candidates are listed in the order they appear on South Tyneside Council’s ‘list of candidates at the close of nominations.’
1. John Andrew Robertson – Independent
It has been an absolute pleasure to be the Independent councillor for Hedworth Fellgate and Calf Close over the past two years. If you decide to vote for me again I will continue to ensure that you get what you are entitled to, and I will also continue to challenge this Labour council’s dealings and actions.
2. David Wilkinson – Liberal Democrats
I’m David Wilkinson, a local business owner. Hedworth raised and current ward resident. I am standing for the Liberal Democrats in this by-election because I want to show people that there is hope. This region has always been the forgotten area of Britain, and South Tyneside particularly the borough forgotten within that. A vote for Labour, Independent or Tory will change nothing and I think people are beginning to realise that. If elected I will motion the council to adopt Universal Basic Income (UBI), the great game changer in a Britain plagued by wealth disparity and which is now, Liberal Democrat policy nationally. UBI offers REAL change in a future of more automation and less jobs. It is basic stability and an end to poverty for all. I can’t see any way forward if we just continue to vote the same. Vote for progress, not more of the same.
3. Chris Smith – Conservative Party
My name is Chris Smith and I am standing to be your Conservative councillor for Fellgate, Hedworth and Calf Close. This is a by-election which did not need to be fought, if it wasn’t for councillors playing games with taxpayers’ money. We are about to spend nearly £20,000 on this election alone and residents will go to the polls within three months of our borough-wide elections, this is not what sensible and credible opposition to a Labour-dominated council looks like. What I’m offering the residents of Fellgate, Hedworth and Calf Close is that sensible and credible opposition to Labour, better value for taxpayers money, a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, better youth services, fixing your dangerous and broken pavements and mending the countless potholes on your roads. Most of all I will be fighting for better investment in our community, not just for us today but, also for our future.
4. Kelly Louise Hill – Green Party
I’m a mother-of-four, passionate about the area my children grow up in and for many years I have supported children with disabilities and SEN. To have green spaces for them to live, learn and play in is hugely important for us all, especially in these current times. In 2019 the Green Party gained its first seat in South Tyneside and in May 2021, two more Greens were elected, making us the 2nd largest party on the council. People have seen that Greens can win here and when they do, they provide credible opposition, working hard for local people and tackling the issues that matter to us all. I believe we should have a fresh, new voice for the ward and I’d like to be that voice for you. I’m determined to preserve what we have and do as much as possible to help the community and take forward your concerns.
