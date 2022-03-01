The 100 new black bins are being installed as part of a replacement programme for damaged bins, and to provide larger waste bins where they may be needed in busier areas such as South Shields town centre and the seafront.

There will also be 25 new recycling bins along the seafront to encourage residents and visitors to recycle their empty cans, glass and plastic bottles while out and about.

The bins will be fitted with special sensors that send a message to South Tyneside Homes’ Handy Estates teams when they are nearly full.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council Cllr Ernest Gibson with one of the new bins being installed throughout the borough.

The council said as they provide a shell for wheelie bins, it makes them easier for crews to empty too.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “We work extremely hard to keep South Tyneside looking its best and are committed to tackling issues of waste and litter that blight our communities. It is illegal, unsightly and poses a real threat to people, wildlife and marine life.

“Having listened to residents’ concerns of litter along our beautiful coastal area and assessing where most litter is generated, we’re introducing better bins that will not only help to keep busy areas clean but will support residents and visitors to recycle on-the-go with bins specifically for disposing of cans and bottles.

A rubbish collection from Sandhaven Beach after a busy spell at the seafront in April 2021.

“The sensor technology helps waste teams work more efficiently, allowing them to respond to alerts of bins nearing capacity and giving them more time to focus on other tasks to keep our streets clean and tidy.

"Crews will also be able to make fewer journeys, therefore reducing the number of vehicles on the road and driving down carbon emissions.”

He said issues of litter and pressures on waste crews have increased significantly over recent years with many more people taking advantage of seafront parks and open spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Gibson said the council will be installing the new bins ahead of the visitor season.

“Our street cleansing crews have continued to work tirelessly during very difficult circumstances,” he said.

"We need people to play their part in protecting their local environment by cleaning up after themselves. With new larger bins, there really won’t be any excuse for anyone not being able to find a bin that isn’t full.”

Cllr Gibson said volumes of waste and testing of the sensors will be monitored over the busy visitor months to determine whether any changes are needed to the position or location of the new bins in future.

The provision of new litter bins has been part-funded through DEFRA’s ‘Binfrastructure’ grant scheme.

Cllr Gibson added: “We are always looking at how we can better manage waste and use the resources available to us in a more focused and targeted way.

“The investment into new larger bins is just one of the things we are doing with our partners at South Tyneside Homes to crack down on littering. Our street cleansing budgets have also been maintained.

“We hope that people will do what’s right and help us keep South Tyneside clean and green. The message is really simple: dispose of waste responsibly using the litter bins provided or take it home.”

For further information about waste and recycling in South Tyneside visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.