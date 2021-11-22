New gambling rules set to be approved for South Tyneside

South Tyneside's new gambling policy is set to be approved.

South Tyneside Council has set out a a proposed new Gambling Licensing Policy for the borough, which is expected to be formally endorsed when it is presented to councillors on Thursday, November 25.

As the borough’s Licensing Authority, the council is responsible for issuing licences and permits to all premises offering gambling, from bingo halls and betting premises to prize machines, club gaming and family entertainment centres.

Members will be asked to approve a refreshed Statement of Licensing Policy for 2022-25 at a council meeting, ahead of the existing document expiring in January.

Cllr Ernest Gibson.

The revised policy outlines how consistent, transparent and fair licensing decisions should be made. It also takes into account latest guidance by the Secretary of State, changes in legislation, recent case law and experience gained by the Licensing authority over recent years.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, lead member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: “The Gambling policy in an important document in providing clear guidance about the Council’s approach to gambling.

“It aims to strike a balance between the need to ensure gambling is conducted in a fair and open way while preventing it being associated with crime and disorder and protecting children and vulnerable people from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

“If approved by members, this new policy will be used in determining Council’s decisions on gambling premises for the next three years.”

The report comes after a public consultation over the summer, which also took in views of the police, planning and public health departments, as well as the licensed trade and other local businesses.

Under the Gambling Act 2005, every local authority must publish a Gambling Licensing Policy (Statement of Licensing Policy) and refresh it at least every three years.

It sets out how the authority will exercise its functions under the Act with a view to promoting the three gambling licensing objectives:

Preventing gambling being a source of crime and disorder, being associated with crime and disorder or being used to support crime;

Ensuring that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way; and

Protecting children and other vulnerable persons from being harmed or exploited by gambling.