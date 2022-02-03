Earlier in January 2022, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for 36-38 King Street in the town.

The large high street unit was previously occupied by retailer Bonmarché but is currently vacant.

New plans include a change of use from retail to a betting shop, as well as a new shop front.

Betfred is planning a move into the former Bonmarché unit.

According to planning documents, the proposals aim to allow betting company Betfred to move from its current location at 30 King Street to larger premises to help “meet demand.”

A planning statement submitted to South Tyneside Council planners adds the change of use would have several benefits.

It reads: “Relocation of Betfred’s business within the town centre will retain a local business, staff employment and bring a vacant unit back into use within King Street which supports economic growth principles in national and local planning policy.

“Furthermore, the existing Betfred unit will be marketed to accommodate a new tenant.”

The planning statement goes on to say: “36 and 38 King Street has been marketed for a retail use since June 2020 […] as it stands, the unit does not contribute positively to the town centre.

“The proposed change of use would bring a large unit back into active use to support the vitality and viability of the town centre and strengthen its offering of shops and services.”

An application form from applicant Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Ltd states the development would involve six full-time equivalent jobs.

Proposed opening hours also include 8am-10pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am-10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

It comes as a number of shop units in King Street remain empty, with a debate around how to revive the struggling shopping area.

There are plans to move South Tyneside College into the town centre, as well as a vision to create housing in the area.

A decision on the Betfred application is expected to be made following a period of council consultation.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1183/21/FUL

