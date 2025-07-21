Plans for a huge student accommodation development at a riverside office building in South Shields have been given the green light by councillors.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application from Tyne Coast College for the vacant One Harton Quay building.

The four-storey glass office building, near The Word, was previously BT’s business centre but plans were recently revealed to revive the site as a 125-bed student accommodation facility.

Student accommodation plans for One Harton Quay building in South Shields have been approved | LDRS

Plans are linked to a project to relocate South Tyneside College from its Westoe base to South Shields town centre and One Harton Quay has been earmarked as a key site to facilitate the college and South Shields Marine School move.

Those behind the scheme said plans would deliver “high quality student accommodation, comprising of en-suite bedrooms arranged in clusters with communal lounge and kitchen facilities for each cluster” and a “small number of individual studios, providing the college with flexible accommodation.”

After being put to the vote at a meeting on Monday (July 21, 2025) the plans were approved by members of the Planning Committee.

Labour councillor Joyce Welsh, speaking in support, said the plans mirrored a number of council ambitions and described moving the college to the town centre as a “genius proposal”.

Cllr Welsh said the plan would “rejuvenate the town centre” and allow for the demolition of the “current not fit-for-purpose college buildings in Westoe”, as well as helping the council meet its housing targets.

“Most importantly, it will support one of our core ambitions which is outlined in the section ‘connected to jobs’ in our masterplan vision which states residents will have access to good quality jobs, skills and learning,” she added.

“And further to that, in order to achieve this, we must work with further education institutions to develop a fit-for-purpose college for the future able to upskill residents to take up employment opportunities and to retain our leading role in the marine industry.”

Green Party councillor Chris Davies said the comments “felt a lot like a statement on behalf of the Labour Party” and asked for a ruling under a ‘point of order’, but Cllr Welsh was allowed to continue by the meeting’s chair, Cllr Neil Maxwell.

Cllr Welsh added the proposed student accommodation would increase footfall in the town centre and that plans for the One Harton Quay building “achieve so many of South Tyneside’s ambitions”, along with providing a “unique and attractive space” for students.

Cllr Chris Davies, while welcoming the student flats plan, noted the “reduction in the amount of provision” compared to the 204 student bedroom spaces at the college’s existing Westoe campus.

Commenting on the “remainder of that provision”, he urged the council to ensure that “residential property stays for families and that there’s not too much conversion into student accommodation.”

Planning permission has already been granted for the 14,000sqm new campus for South Tyneside College and the refurbishment of a Grade-II listed building on Barrington Street, which will house staff facilities and offices.

The main campus building will be accessed via King Street, with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance and a second entrance based along Barrington Street linking the building to the main campus.

In recent months, the North East Combined Authority (NECA) agreed to contribute up to £18.2 million in funding for the college campus redevelopment, in addition to millions of pounds of Central Government funding already secured for the regeneration of South Shields.

Planning documents state the new student flats plan for One Harton Quay would “replace [the college’s] existing provision at Dr Winterbottom Halls of Residence”.

New parking arrangements include 27 spaces with five spaces for “staff use”, 13 parking spaces designated for “student use” and the “residual spaces being made available for visitors, students or further staff parking facilities”, along with cycle parking.

Planning documents state the One Harton Quay office building was originally “designed to reflect the bow of a ship with angled façades” and that the building “lends itself well” to student accommodation, with “very limited external changes required.”

Council planning documents note there would be 12 “cluster flats” in total across all four floors, “ranging from seven bedrooms to a maximum of 14 bedrooms”, along with nine self-contained studio flats.

At ground floor level, in addition to student accommodation, therewould be a “communal zone, reception/lobby area (with lifts) and administrative / CCTV security space”, as well as further amenities on the lower ground floor, including laundry facilities and a staff room.

It was noted that proposed rooms would have “both good natural light as well as external views” and that each room would include an “en-suite shower room [and] appropriate furniture for sleep, study and storage”.

At Monday’s Planning Committee several independent councillors, including Paul Brenen and Kate Owens-Palmer, asked why the plans had “switched” to a new site and the potential cost implications to the council linked to the previous demolition of the library site.

Council planners said they were not involved in detailed discussions with the college about the various options they have been exploring but that One Harton Quay was now “the option they wish to progress”.

A report to the committee noted that there was no intention to implement the previous planning permission for student accommodation on the former library site in South Shields, and council planners stated the cost of demolition was not a matter for the Planning Committee to consider.

Independent councillor David Kennedy added: “It just seems very strange that we’re being diverted from one plan that was already agreed to another plan with the cost implications and then we have a speech prepared.

“It just seems a little bit contentious of an issue […] I have got no objections to repurposing the building and I would like to see it being brought back into use.

“But I just think that the means by which we’re going about this is questionable.”

Labour councillor Richard Porthouse, closing the debate, praised the development and noted students were the “main focus in my mind”.

“It’s 21st century accommodation, fantastic, and its proximity to the college makes me feel good about students’ safety, I hope it attracts students from all across the world,” he added.

For more information on the plan, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference number: 250287