Plans for a large digital advertising screen near a key junction in South Shields town centre have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for 42 Ocean Road near Morrisons in the town.

The plans are linked to the building which overlooks the junction connecting Ocean Road and Anderson Street, near King Street.

Digital advertising screen plan submitted for building at Ocean Road in South Shields | Google/LDRS

Plans described the proposed digital sign as a modern ‘D-Poster’ advertising display which would be “positioned 7.4m above ground” measuring”6m(w) x 3m(h)”, with the sign “facing east out onto Ocean Road” and “displaying multiple static advertisements on rotation”.

It was noted that the proposed display technology was “lightweight, durable and efficient” and that the screen could be adjusted to “changes in the ambient light, ensuring that the brightness decreases in low light conditions”.

Developers, in a covering letter, said the proposal for Ocean Road was part of “a nationwide project to upgrade traditional advertising hoardings to a modern digital format” and that the proposed site was “an acceptable location for advertising in principle due to the commercial context”.

It was argued that site proposals would not impact nearby residential properties as the proposed display would be “positioned away from these properties”.

On the issue of potential “driver distraction”, developers said “traffic is expected to be slow moving” in the area and “drivers would be entirely capable of glancing at advertisements whilst maintaining safe stopping distances and an awareness of surrounding hazards.”

After considering the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 22, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans were an “acceptable form of development”.

The council decision report adds: “In terms of visual amenity, the proposals have been appropriately designed in terms of size, colour and materials and would not look out of place or be unduly prominent.

“As a consequence, the effect on the character and appearance of the area would be negligible.

“The site is located adjacent to the signalised junction of Ocean Road and Anderson Street.

“The applicant has submitted a road safety audit to accompany this application.

“The transport development officer has commented on the proposal stating that they accept the findings of the road safety audit in this instance.

“The highway authority therefore has no objections to the proposal [and] it is therefore considered that there would be no significant harm in terms ofhighway safety.”

Developers previously said digital signs allow the “advertising network to be better managed, monitored and maintained”, along with added “flexibility” which “allows smarter real time campaigns and better control over sales”.

Other benefits listed by developers included using digital signs as “platforms to broadcast emergency messaging”, as well as for “public messaging and public art campaign” uses.

For more information on the plans and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250246