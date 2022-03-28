Migrants from Asian nation and their families now span a number of generations in South Tyneside, and many of Ocean Road’s popular restaurants are run by families from the country.

To help celebrate their contribution to South Tyneside, South Shields Town Hall hosted members of the Bangladeshi community and raised the country’s flag to mark the country’s 51st anniversary of independence on Saturday, March 26.

The day, commemorating Bangladesh’s declaration of independence from Pakistan, is seen as a memorial to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians who died in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor and Mayoress with members of South Tyneside’s Bangladeshi community at South Shields Town Hall. (l-r) Mahburur Rahman, Habibur Rahman Rana, the Mayor Coun. Pat Hay, Mayoress Jean Copp, Mufti Burhan Uddin and Noor Ahmed Kinu.

To mark the occasion, the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and Mrs Jean Copp, held a special reception.

The town hall also flew the Bangladesh flag, and the Mayor and Mayoress were guests of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Kazi Ziaul Hasan, at a special Independence and National Day reception in Manchester over the weekend.

The Mayor said: “The Mayoress and I were delighted to host some of the members of our Bangladeshi community in our beautiful town hall and to join the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh for celebrations in Manchester.

“We have a thriving Bangladeshi population in South Tyneside and, along with other ethnic groups, they play an important part in strengthening the diversity of the borough.

The flag of Bangladesh is flown above South Shields Hall, to mark the country's 50th anniversary Independence Day.

“It is only right we recognise the importance of this day to our Bangladeshi residents and celebrate the valuable contribution the Bangladeshi community makes to South Tyneside.

“The community is a huge part of our rich cultural heritage. We were proud to fly their nation’s flag to mark the anniversary of this significant occasion in world history.”

Habibur Rahman Rana, chair of the Bangladeshi Welfare Association, said: “It was great to join the Mayor and Mayoress to celebrate this special day which we have done many times in years before. Our plan was to do something big last year, but we couldn’t because of covid.

“We are really grateful to the Mayor for this arrangement and to the Council for flying the flag. It’s a great way to honour this special day. But it’s also a really sad day because it’s the day the war started.

The Mayor and Mayoress with the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh Kazi Ziaul Hasan.

“We are very grateful to live in a place like South Shields. It’s a multi-cultural society where people respect each other and live in harmony. It’s a beautiful town and people.”

Mufti Uddin, who has been in South Shields for more 25 years, added: “It’s really nice to be here. South Tyneside has always looked after the Bangladeshi community.”

Bangladesh Independence Day is a national holiday in Bangladesh which sees parades, speeches, fairs, and ceremonial events.

On the morning of March 26, 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, which were known at the time as East Pakistan and West Pakistan, respectively.

On the Town Hall steps.

The two areas were separated from India during the Partition when gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.