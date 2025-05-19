South Tyneside Council cabinet confirmed with reshuffled roles but no new faces
Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of the council’s Labour Group, confirmed eight lead member positions in addition to her own role at the latest annual meeting of the local authority on Tuesday (May 13, 2025).
In recent years, there have been changes to the panel of councillors due to a range of issues, including serving Labour cabinet members losing their seats at local elections or some not seeking re-election.
Deputy local authority leader councillor Audrey Huntley and cabinet member councillor Joanne Bell, both lost their council seats to independents in the May, 2024, local elections and cabinet member Anne Hetherington lost her seat to the Green Party at elections in May, 2023.
Labour cabinet member Moira Smith also lost her seat to an independent in May, 2022, while councillor Adam Ellison was dismissed from his cabinet role in early-2024, due to “personal circumstances”.
Although there were no local government elections in South Tyneside this year, all 54 seats on the council are expected to be up for grabs at ‘all out elections’ in 2026.
The cabinet announced by council leader Tracey Dixon this week is the same group of councillors announced back in May, 2024, with two councillors switching roles and responsibilities.
Councillor Jane Carter, who will continue as deputy council leader, most recently had the portfolio of governance, finance and corporate services but is now cabinet member for housing and community safety.
Councillor Jim Foreman, who previously held the housing and community safety brief, will take on the role of governance, finance and corporate services, which includes responsibility for the council’s annual budget.
Other cabinet members who will continue in their roles include:
- Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy – Councillor Judith Taylor
- Economic Growth and Transport – Councillor Margaret Meling
- Neighbourhoods and Climate Change – Councillor Ernest Gibson
- Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills – Councillor Liz McHugh
- Adults, Health and Independence – Councillor Ruth Berkley
- Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities – Councillor Paul Dean
Council leader Cllr Dixon said she had “great faith and confidence” in the team of councillors and said they have the “experience, knowledge and the passion to lead this council with me and deliver our ambitions for our residents and our communities”.
Cllr Dixon added: “As we all know, and as I have said before, a leader is nothing without the right team and I’m grateful for the support of mine over the past year.
“During the past 12 months the cabinet has worked tirelessly to achieve some fantastic things in our borough, including a significant improvement in the completion of time of emergency repairs for those living in our council housing, a significant increase in our leisure centre usage, significant improvements in our adult social care provider ratings and securing funding for the ‘Next! Big Thing’ showcase, to celebrate local talent at the first of our summer concerts in 2025.
“We have also appointed Castle to undertake the construction of the new South Tyneside College campus in South Shields, marking a major step forward in the college relocation plan.
“There’s still so much to do, we need to tackle, with partners, domestic abuse rates in South Tyneside, we need to tackle the number of people presenting with a risk of homelessness in our borough, and the high unemployment rates and economic inactivity in South Tyneside.
“I know my team will support me and help us as a council to really deliver for the people and the communities, as well as our businesses in South Tyneside.”
The council leader also confirmed that ‘member champions’ will continue, which includes some South Tyneside councillors “acting as advocates for specific areas of the council’s business”.
This includes “encouraging communication and positive action over the issue they represent.”
The new list of member champions is:
- Democracy and equality, inclusion, diversity and LGBTQ+ – Councillor Fay Cunningham
- Domestic violence – Councillor Angela Lamonte
- Town centres and villages – Councillor Joyce Welsh
- Youth engagement, skills and sport- Councillor Stephen Dean
- Breastfeeding – Councillor Ruth Berkley
It was also confirmed at the annual meeting that the leader of the main opposition group on the local authority, the South Tyneside Alliance Group, would be Primrose ward councillor David Kennedy.
Meanwhile, Beacon and Bents ward representative, councillor David Francis, will continue as leader of the council’s Green Group.
Since the last annual meeting in May, 2024, the council’s composition has changed, including the numbers of councillors affiliated to both the South Tyneside Alliance Group and the Green Group.
At the time of writing, South Tyneside Council’s website states the council’s make-up includes 28 Labour councillors, 13 independent councillors in the South Tyneside Alliance Group, nine Green Group councillors and four independent councillors.