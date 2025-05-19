South Tyneside Council’s cabinet of senior councillors has been confirmed for the coming year, with no new faces but some changes in responsibilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of the council’s Labour Group, confirmed eight lead member positions in addition to her own role at the latest annual meeting of the local authority on Tuesday (May 13, 2025).

In recent years, there have been changes to the panel of councillors due to a range of issues, including serving Labour cabinet members losing their seats at local elections or some not seeking re-election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon with her cabinet members at South Shields Town Hall | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

Although there were no local government elections in South Tyneside this year, all 54 seats on the council are expected to be up for grabs at ‘all out elections’ in 2026.

The cabinet announced by council leader Tracey Dixon this week is the same group of councillors announced back in May, 2024, with two councillors switching roles and responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Carter, who will continue as deputy council leader, most recently had the portfolio of governance, finance and corporate services but is now cabinet member for housing and community safety.

Councillor Jim Foreman, who previously held the housing and community safety brief, will take on the role of governance, finance and corporate services, which includes responsibility for the council’s annual budget.

Other cabinet members who will continue in their roles include:

Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy – Councillor Judith Taylor

Economic Growth and Transport – Councillor Margaret Meling

Neighbourhoods and Climate Change – Councillor Ernest Gibson

Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills – Councillor Liz McHugh

Adults, Health and Independence – Councillor Ruth Berkley

Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities – Councillor Paul Dean

Council leader Cllr Dixon said she had “great faith and confidence” in the team of councillors and said they have the “experience, knowledge and the passion to lead this council with me and deliver our ambitions for our residents and our communities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dixon added: “As we all know, and as I have said before, a leader is nothing without the right team and I’m grateful for the support of mine over the past year.

“During the past 12 months the cabinet has worked tirelessly to achieve some fantastic things in our borough, including a significant improvement in the completion of time of emergency repairs for those living in our council housing, a significant increase in our leisure centre usage, significant improvements in our adult social care provider ratings and securing funding for the ‘Next! Big Thing’ showcase, to celebrate local talent at the first of our summer concerts in 2025.

“There’s still so much to do, we need to tackle, with partners, domestic abuse rates in South Tyneside, we need to tackle the number of people presenting with a risk of homelessness in our borough, and the high unemployment rates and economic inactivity in South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know my team will support me and help us as a council to really deliver for the people and the communities, as well as our businesses in South Tyneside.”

The council leader also confirmed that ‘member champions’ will continue, which includes some South Tyneside councillors “acting as advocates for specific areas of the council’s business”.

This includes “encouraging communication and positive action over the issue they represent.”

The new list of member champions is:

Democracy and equality, inclusion, diversity and LGBTQ+ – Councillor Fay Cunningham

Domestic violence – Councillor Angela Lamonte

Town centres and villages – Councillor Joyce Welsh

Youth engagement, skills and sport- Councillor Stephen Dean

Breastfeeding – Councillor Ruth Berkley

It was also confirmed at the annual meeting that the leader of the main opposition group on the local authority, the South Tyneside Alliance Group, would be Primrose ward councillor David Kennedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Beacon and Bents ward representative, councillor David Francis, will continue as leader of the council’s Green Group.

Since the last annual meeting in May, 2024, the council’s composition has changed, including the numbers of councillors affiliated to both the South Tyneside Alliance Group and the Green Group.

At the time of writing, South Tyneside Council’s website states the council’s make-up includes 28 Labour councillors, 13 independent councillors in the South Tyneside Alliance Group, nine Green Group councillors and four independent councillors.