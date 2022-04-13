Investigators found dirty needles, dog and human hair on the floor and mouldy food lying next to equipment at Mark Evans' back-street business.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the premises had no proper wash basins and there was a bag of needles with a sterility date that had expired years before.

The court heard officials had first visited the premises, at Frobisher Street, Hebburn, in April 2019, but Evans assured them he was not running a commercial business.

In August 2019 two girls, who were both under 16, were tattooed there and the building was searched under a warrant.

Judge Robert Spragg said: "Officers noted numerous issues, which included a very poor level of hygiene was being maintained, which significantly increased the risk of infection and cross contamination.

"There was a lack of wash basins.

"Dog and human hair was on the floor.

"There was tattoo machinery with needles attached and a bag of needles showing a sterility date had expired.

"Equipment was scattered on the floor.

"Mouldy food was lying around near tattoo equipment."

The court heard investigators found a diary of transactions and evidence he had been tattooing since at least 2016.

Evans, 52, of Elm Street, Jarrow, admitted a charge under Health and Safety legislation of being an employer or self employed person who fail to discharge general health and safety or duty to a person other than employee

Judge Spragg said Evans "exposed a number of members of the public to risk" but accepted things "got out of control" after he started tattooing just friends and then friends of friends.

The judge said he accepted Evans is "never going to get involved in tattooing again" and has no other convictions.

Evans was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 140 hours unpaid work and £250 costs.

Robin Turton, defending, said Evans was "terrified" at the prospect of going to jail and leads and otherwise "low-profile" life, with a job and a wife.

Mr Turton said: "Unfortunately, he was encouraged into tattooing, because he's artistic, by friends and the business grew.

"It started off with friends, moved onto friends of friends and he got out of his depth.

"This is someone who didn't appreciate, nor fully understand, the responsibility on him required under Health and Safety legislation.”