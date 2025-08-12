Plans for the refurbishment of a McDonald’s restaurant near two towering listed buildings in South Shields have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for McDonald’s at 3-5 King Street in the town centre.

McDonald's near listed former Barclays Bank building on King Street, South Shields | Google/LDRS

A heritage statement was also submitted with the planning application because the site is located close to heritage buildings.

Those behind the scheme said there were “no works” planned to the building’s upper levels and that a “key change relates to the signage, which is being considered under a separate application”.

Council planning documents have since noted that the “revised signage suite will result in a reduction in the overall level of signage.”

After considering the planning application for the refurbishment of the shopfront, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 11, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said that “given the prevalence in advertisements in this commercial area, the proposal would not result in significant harm to visual amenity”.

The council decision report adds: “Whilst the site is adjacent to the former Barclays Bank which is a Grade II-listed building, and other listed buildings in the surrounding area, it is considered that the proposed development would not result in any significant harm to these assets.”

At the time of writing on Tuesday (August 12), works were already under way at the McDonald’s site, with a works compound at the building’s King Street elevation.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250362

The heritage statement noted refurbishment plans for McDonald’s included its King Street and Smithy Street elevations and that the “new [McDonald’s] corporate identity involves the redecoration of the shopfront, and the existing shopfront frames and columns will be sprayed […] to match the new fascia.”