Verdict in on McDonald’s makeover for South Shields King Street restaurant
South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for McDonald’s at 3-5 King Street in the town centre.
Applicant McDonald’s Restaurants Limited lodged a bid earlier this year (2025) seeking planning permission for the “refurbishment of the shopfront”, including the “redecoration of the fascia panels, window frames and doors, with associated works.”
A heritage statement was also submitted with the planning application because the site is located close to heritage buildings.
This includes the Grade II-listed former Barclays Bank building, now earmarked for a residential development after Barclays relocated to another site in King Street , and the Grade II-listed Scotia Public House.
Those behind the scheme said there were “no works” planned to the building’s upper levels and that a “key change relates to the signage, which is being considered under a separate application”.
Council planning documents have since noted that the “revised signage suite will result in a reduction in the overall level of signage.”
After considering the planning application for the refurbishment of the shopfront, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 11, 2025.
Council planners, in a decision report, said that “given the prevalence in advertisements in this commercial area, the proposal would not result in significant harm to visual amenity”.
The council decision report adds: “Whilst the site is adjacent to the former Barclays Bank which is a Grade II-listed building, and other listed buildings in the surrounding area, it is considered that the proposed development would not result in any significant harm to these assets.”
At the time of writing on Tuesday (August 12), works were already under way at the McDonald’s site, with a works compound at the building’s King Street elevation.
For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250362
The heritage statement noted refurbishment plans for McDonald’s included its King Street and Smithy Street elevations and that the “new [McDonald’s] corporate identity involves the redecoration of the shopfront, and the existing shopfront frames and columns will be sprayed […] to match the new fascia.”